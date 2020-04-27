Cint completes platform integration with P2Sample, offers accelerated supply and demand capabilities

Leading market research technology company takes final steps to offer optimised and enhanced technology benefits for all clients and partners

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cint , the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies, has completed its platform integration with programmatic sample company P2Sample. Cint came together with the company last year and has been taking steps toward complete integration over the last several months. Global teams were already integrated functionally and working together by the end of 2019, and the final touches on the platform and tech stacks were completed this quarter, enhancing overall capabilities for clients worldwide.

"Our clients on both the demand and supply side of market research will reap the benefits of this integration," said Tom Buehlmann, CEO of Cint. "This combined technology provides a robust, innovative foundation that delivers better outcomes across the board. From our massive global reach all the way to our dynamic approach to fraud detection, the Cint platform provides a scalable, optimised insights solution. To have completed the integration within the timeframe we have also speaks volumes to the alignment amongst the two teams coming together, culturally and philosophically."

On the demand side, Cint will continue to use its market-leading tools for buyers including: AccessPro, an end-to-end workflow application tool for sample procurement, sample management and supply chain management; the P2Sample demand-API 'upstream' offering which integrates with other third-party platforms; and Cint Connect, a programmatic ad effectiveness solution.

On the supply side, the go-to-market offering will primarily leverage P2Sample's best-in-class supplier APIs and bundled toolkit, including AI-driven yield management, AI-fraud detection and dynamic profiling. This is implemented alongside Cint's Engage solution for suppliers wishing to host their panel assets on Cint's free-to-use panel management technology.

Clients can tap into the world's largest sample exchange platform, providing scalable, flexible access to more than 100 million engaged respondents. Sample is overlaid by advanced technology that works together to contribute to quality insights, delivered efficiently and at scale. Examples of the platform's enhanced capabilities include:

Advanced fraud mitigation technology: Dynamic detection using artificial intelligence and machine learning recognizes unusual emerging patterns and scans open-end responses to quickly catch bad behaviour and improve quality.

Dynamic detection using artificial intelligence and machine learning recognizes unusual emerging patterns and scans open-end responses to quickly catch bad behaviour and improve quality. Yield management: Automated, proprietary approach to tracking respondent behaviour in order to maximize Earnings Per Click (EPC), conversion rates, ROI and quality.

Automated, proprietary approach to tracking respondent behaviour in order to maximize Earnings Per Click (EPC), conversion rates, ROI and quality. Dynamic profiling: Automation uses respondent profile data to enable precise sample targeting across hundreds of qualifiers, ensuring proper targeting, improving the user experience and yielding better, more accurate data.

Automation uses respondent profile data to enable precise sample targeting across hundreds of qualifiers, ensuring proper targeting, improving the user experience and yielding better, more accurate data. Routing improvements: Further utilization of automated techniques to boost respondent experience, matching them with the right surveys at the right time.

Further utilization of automated techniques to boost respondent experience, matching them with the right surveys at the right time. Leading partner technology: Integrations with vertical solutions such as MaxMind, IP intelligence and online fraud prevention tools, and RelevantID, digital fingerprinting technology, further boosts quality and dependability.

Mathijs de Jong, former CEO of P2Sample who currently serves as part of Cint's leadership team, said, "At P2Sample, we built a company based on innovation from the beginning, so seeing our vision amplified on a massive global scale like this is truly gratifying. Our teams have been working side by side to ensure that the integrated platform delivers the very best value for clients, and we're pleased with the outcomes. The result is simply better technology for all buyers and suppliers, all in one place."

The platform integration represents the final step in joining Cint and P2Sample. Cint's company re-brand, unveiled early this year, illustrates the power of the integration of both the people and the technology.

About Cint

Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)

Media contact: Shawn Cabral, shawn.cabral@cint.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084309/Cint_Logo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

cint.com



SOURCE Cint