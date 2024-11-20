Çimsa Showcases Global Leadership in CAC and Construction Chemicals at Irefcon India and Abu Dhabi Dry-mix Conferences

ISTANBUL, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Çimsa, a global player in advanced construction materials, demonstrated its expertise in calcium aluminate cement (CAC) and construction chemicals at two key industry events: Irefcon India in Goa and the Abu Dhabi Dry-mix Conference. With innovative solutions designed for the demanding needs of the refractory and construction chemicals sectors, Çimsa highlighted its cutting-edge products and the advantages they offer for diverse applications.

Irefcon India: Showcasing Advanced CAC Solutions for the Refractory Sector

At Irefcon India, Çimsa presented its advanced CAC products, focusing on the Refro series, Duro, and Rego. These products have been engineered to provide high durability and reliability, catering to the unique demands of the refractory sector. With CAC becoming increasingly vital for high-performance applications, Çimsa's investment in this technology emphasizes its commitment to setting new standards in quality and performance.

In addition to its product line, Çimsa spotlighted its two innovation hubs, the Sabancı Technology Center in Munich and the Formülhane R&D Center in Mersin, Turkey. These centers are the foundation of Çimsa's research and development efforts, fueling continuous improvement and ensuring a pipeline of products designed for the evolving needs of the global refractory market.

Abu Dhabi Dry-mix Conference: Enhancing Construction with CAC and White Cement Solutions

At the Abu Dhabi Dry-mix Conference, Çimsa presented its expertise in construction chemicals, with a focus on CAC and white cement-based products for dry-mix applications. The highlight was the Recipro product series, specifically developed to offer unique advantages for dry-mix users. Designed for superior workability and durability, the Recipro series is ideal for professionals seeking reliable and high-performance materials.

As in India, Çimsa emphasized the collaborative innovations of its Sabancı Technology Center and Formülhane R&D Center. These state-of-the-art facilities enable the development of advanced, tailored solutions that support Çimsa's leadership in the construction chemicals market, driving growth and enhancing the company's global footprint.

About Çimsa

Founded in 1972 in Mersin, Turkey, Çimsa operates three integrated cement plants across the country—in Mersin, Eskişehir, and Afyon. Uniquely positioned in the industry, Çimsa's Mersin plant is the only facility worldwide capable of producing gray cement, white cement, and calcium aluminate cement (CAC) at a single location.

In recent years, Çimsa has significantly expanded its global footprint, acquiring the Buñol white cement plant in Spain in 2021. With established white cement operations in the United States, Çimsa is now also investing in gray cement production there, and most recently, the company acquired Ireland-based Mannok Holdings to further strengthen its market presence.

Today, Çimsa ranks among the world's leading building materials producers and is recognized as one of the top three global manufacturers of white cement and CAC.

