Cimplifi™ Expands Ecosystem to the UK

Bringing Premier eDiscovery and Contract Analytics Services to the Greater UK

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, announced today its expansion in London, extending its premier eDiscovery and contract analytics services beyond the United States, with future expansion into the U.K. and greater European Union. This significant investment leverages the robust resources, existing U.K. team, and cutting-edge technology ecosystem at Cimplifi to meet the growing demands of its clients in these regions.

With a solid U.K. presence already established, Cimplifi now offers a full suite of services. This includes leveraging our gold partnership with RelativityOne, with an emphasis on rolling out Relativity extend products, such as Relativity Contracts, as part of our CI Contracts process. The Cimplifi ecosystem features leading software for eDiscovery, litigation, investigations, contract analytics, and contract lifecycle needs, including RelativityOne, DocuSign, Everchron, Fileread AI, and ModeOne, plus Cimplifi proprietary tools and workflows, called Cimplifi Innovations, to streamline processes and enhance reporting.

Leading the Cimplifi U.K. expansion is Trish Anderson, managing director, U.K. and EMEA who brings almost 20 years of industry experience. Anderson has been instrumental in managing eDiscovery and contract analytics for clients at Cimplifi, ensuring the highest standards of service and support.

"Our expansion is driven by overwhelming client demand and the need for high-quality eDiscovery and contract analytics solutions in the U.K. and EU markets," said Marc Zamsky, Cimplifi chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to bring our innovative technology solutions and first-class project management to these regions."

Cimplifi has proven migration experience, which will assist clients in driving adoption of RelativityOne, demonstrating its value, ease of use, and enhancing user experiences. The company's focus will continue to be on delivering white-glove consultancy, which has been the cornerstone of its success in the U.S., combined with innovative solutions and superior project management.

"This expansion is not just about growth; it's about responding to the needs of our clients and providing the U.K. market with the top-notch tech solutions it desperately requires," said Anderson. "The Cimplifi U.K.-based team of contract analytics and lifecycle management experts has been providing exceptional support to our clients, and now, we are ready to expand our offerings."

"For over a decade, Cimplifi and Relativity have worked together to deliver clients a more empowered experience," said Laurie Usewicz, Relativity chief partner officer. "In the midst of rapid global technological progress and dynamic regulatory landscapes, law firms and legal departments need uncomplicated, tailored solutions more than ever before. We look forward to our continued partnership with Cimplifi as their expansion in the U.K. unfolds."

Cimplifi is a leading provider of eDiscovery, contract analytics, and lifecycle management services, renowned for delivering innovative technology solutions and exceptional client service. As a RelativityOne Gold partner—Relativity's highest program designation, Cimplifi specializes in managed services and migration, helping clients worldwide achieve seamless transitions and enhanced operational efficiencies. Cimplifi will be on hand at Relativity Fest London to introduce Zamsky, Anderson, and Cimplifi General Counsel, Marla Crawford and to greet clients and discuss future partnership opportunities. Relativity Fest London is an annual, region-focused conference designed to educate and connect the legal data community taking place June 25 at 133 Houndsditch, London.

About CimplifiTM

Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at www.cimplifi.com .

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

Press Contact

Sara Moore

Cimplifi

+1 346 646 4604

sara.moore@cimplifi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440647/Cimplifi_Logo.jpg