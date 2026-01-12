CIMC Advances Modular Senior Living Project as UK Seeks Faster Care Infrastructure Delivery

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMC Modular Building Systems has recently completed the shipment of modular units for a high-end senior living project in central England, at a time when the UK faces growing pressure to expand elderly care infrastructure amid an ageing population and workforce shortages in construction.

Interior effect of prefabricated module units

The three-storey development, with a total gross floor area of over 3,000 square meters, comprises 63 fully integrated modular units. Once completed, the project will provide approximately 80 residential bedrooms along with shared facilities including dining, leisure, and communal spaces, designed to support safe, comfortable, and dignified living for elderly residents.

Designed for the UK Market, Delivered with Integrated Modular Solutions

The UK is one of Europe's most mature senior living markets, with increasing demand for high-quality, sustainable, and rapidly deliverable care facilities. Developed in response to the growing demand for high-quality senior living facilities in the UK, the project has been delivered using CIMC Modular Building Systems' integrated "design–manufacture–delivery" approach.

From the early design stage, CIMC Modular Building Systems assembled a joint China–UK project team and worked closely with the client and internationally recognized consultants to ensure full compliance with UK building regulations, accessibility standards, fire safety requirements, and sustainability criteria.

Special attention was given to care standards aligned with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) requirements, including step-free access, wheelchair turning radii, integrated handrails, emergency call systems, and durable, low-maintenance interior finishes suitable for long-term elderly care environments.

BIM-Enabled Manufacturing Ensures Quality and Programme Certainty

The project adopted Building Information Modelling (BIM) throughout the design and manufacturing phases, enabling early-stage multi-disciplinary coordination and clash detection prior to production. All modular units were completed in a controlled factory environment, with primary structures, MEP systems, and interior finishes installed off-site.

This approach significantly reduced on-site construction activities, improved overall build quality consistency, and shortened the project programme — a key consideration in the UK senior living sector, where speed of delivery and operational certainty are critical.

At the same time, off-site manufacturing helped improve the project's sustainability performance, with less construction waste and fewer deliveries to site. Reduced noise and dust during installation also helped minimize disruption to the surrounding community, while providing a safer and more controlled working environment for site teams.

Following shipment, the modules will be transported to the UK site for final installation. Leveraging CIMC Modular Building Systems' international delivery experience, detailed plans have been established covering logistics, customs clearance, and on-site lifting operations. The local UK project team will work alongside regional construction partners, with the full installation of all modules scheduled to be completed within approximately two weeks.

Establishing a Reference Project for the European Senior Living Market

CIMC Modular Building Systems has established solid international delivery experience in the senior living sector. In 2023, the company successfully delivered a 10-storey high-end senior living development in Gibraltar, a key social infrastructure project under "The New Gibraltar Development Plan" — a strategic development aimed at addressing the territory's growing ageing population. The project provided modern, age-friendly accommodation for local residents while contributing to regional economic and social development, and has since become a benchmark for CIMC Modular Building Systems' global senior living portfolio.

CIMC Modular Building Systems has previously delivered 20 modular building projects across the UK, covering a range of asset classes including hotels and student accommodation. This established track record has provided the company with extensive experience in local regulations, project delivery, and on-site coordination, laying a solid foundation for its expansion into the senior living sector.

In addition, the company has completed more than 200 projects across developed markets including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, and Hong Kong SAR of China. These projects span a wide range of high-end asset classes such as hotels, residential developments, office buildings, and specialist accommodation facilities, further demonstrating CIMC Modular Building Systems' strong international delivery capability.

"The UK senior living sector is under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality facilities at speed," said Michael Crane, General Manager of CIMC Modular Building Systems Europe. "Modular construction enables us to respond to this challenge by combining factory precision with rapid on-site delivery, while meeting the UK's strict regulatory requirements."

Victor Zhu, Head of CIMC Modular Building Systems, said: "The successful progress of this project reflects the long-term trust our local clients place in the CIMC brand and our technical capabilities. This trust is built on 2 decades of delivering high standards and integrated, system-based solutions to global markets.

As governments across Europe accelerate investment in healthcare and senior living infrastructure, CIMC Modular Building Systems is well prepared to support this transition through scalable, industrialized construction solutions. We remain committed to bringing high-quality, sustainable modular building systems to the UK and the wider European market."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859229/image_812775_34263983.jpg