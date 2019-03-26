CiiTECH Sponsors Israeli Medical Cannabis Nurses Association

- Ciitech commits to continued support of Israeli Medical Cannabis Nurses Association (IMCNA)

- Recent conference sponsorship and ongoing donations highlight continued British/Israeli co-operation

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CiiTECH is a UK-based company that has collaborated with a range of Israeli academic and scientific industries in an effort to further advance medical cannabis research. CiiTECH's retail endeavor Provacan has developed one of the best-known UK consumer CBD brands, whose products include a range of food supplements, oral tinctures, vape eLiquids, and CBD skin care.

The IMCNA is a non-profit organization that was established in order to improve the quality of care for medical cannabis users, as well as to provide nurses and other healthcare professionals with cannabis-based knowledge and ongoing education.

Even as the cannabis industry develops across Israel, those who choose to use CBD and other cannabis-based products for health reasons are still suffering from a lack of coherent and reliable information. From product selection to dosing to recommended use, customers and patients are often left in the dark to navigate a confusing marketplace.

Clifton Flack, CEO of CiiTECH, has said that "Our product development, clinical research, and brand development are all based in Israel. We see this as critical for our business model, and are thrilled to be able to share our industry expertise with people like Irit Avisar and Rachel Mayberrie, as well as organisations such as IMCNA. It is our goal to deliver as much support and education as possible."

Mr. Flack went on to say, "[Provacan] food supplements and CBD skincare products are not marketed as medicines. For this reason, we make no medical or health claims to potential customers. This is an [unfortunate] challenge that the industry faces in both Israel and the UK, though it has not kept us from seeking answers and supporting those who are able to share their knowledge and experience with people who need it.''

Irit Avisar, founder of IMCNA, mirrors Flack's sentiment: ''There are many complex challenges for people using cannabis, whether it be medical cannabis in Israel or hemp-derived CBD Oil in Europe. The underlying goal is for more users to have access to cannabis that is safe, legal, and effective. We also want people to have access to a consistent product each time, and we believe that we can achieve these goals with the help and experience of the CiiTECH team."

Provacan by CiiTECH

info@provacan.co.uk

Contact:

Michael Abraham

pr@ciitech.co.uk

SOURCE CiiTECH