CIGNEX and Liferay Announce Strategic Partnership in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions & services and Liferay, Inc., global digital experience platform provider are teaming to make it easier for companies in Singapore to build and evolve digital experiences. Together, Liferay and CIGNEX will help companies deliver customer-centered digital solutions through Liferay's enterprise cloud platform, in an effort to engage audiences through personalized digital experiences that meet customer needs.

CIGNEX has been a Liferay Partner in North America since 2006 and has a proven track-record of delivering Liferay solutions to clients across industries. They have 125+ certified resources who have delivered 350+ projects. They have authored seven Liferay books and won nine awards for their work on Liferay.

"We are really excited about our partnership with Liferay Singapore. Our objective is to strengthen our collaboration with Liferay & boost the digital infrastructure in Singapore," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX. "We look forward to serving clients in this region together," he added.

"We are excited to have CIGNEX join us in delivering digital solutions to help companies face great challenges such as improving customer experience, streamlining processes and generating revenue," said Todd Jarvis, VP of global Channel Sales at Liferay. "Additionally, organizations planning on optimizing customer experience will now be able to draw on CIGNEX's expertise and ability to leverage the Liferay platform offering a faster time-to-market."

CIGNEX is part of Liferay's global partner ecosystem of over 350 partners across 67 countries.

About CIGNEX ( www.cignex.com)

CIGNEX is a Michigan based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud & Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX has been delivering enterprise-class solutions that enable organizations achieve unparalleled results.

About Liferay:

Liferay helps organizations meet their unique challenges by creating innovative, customer-centered experiences on our cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP). Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable and secure. Over a thousand organizations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare and government use Liferay worldwide. Our goal is to help companies reach their full potential to serve others, and we try to leave a positive mark on the world through our business and technology. Engage with us at liferay.com

© 2022 Liferay, Inc. All rights reserved.

