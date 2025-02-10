CIFF Guangzhou 2025 Preview: A Showcase of Innovation and Sustainability

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The second phase of the 55th edition of the China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (CIFF Guangzhou 2025), featuring the Office and Commercial Space, as well as the CIFM/interzum guangzhou, is set to take place from March 28 to 31, 2025, at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou.

Image

The Office and Commercial Space exhibition, themed "Sustainability," will present pioneering solutions for office spaces and the latest trends in commercial space design. Spanning 24 exhibition halls in Areas A, B, and D of the Canton Fair Complex, it will cover an impressive area of over 240,000 square meters and feature more than 1,000 exhibitors.

The exhibition will feature the Office Environment zone, where comprehensive solutions will be offered, and the latest office design trends will be unveiled. The Office Seating zone will address the challenges of prolonged sitting with various ergonomics innovations that focus on wellness in offices. The Public Commercial Space will cater to multiple scenarios, providing one-stop solutions for commercial spaces.

Design and trends will take center stage with special exhibitions curated in collaboration with professional curators, designers, and media personnel. These exhibitions will focus on cutting-edge design trends, offering a visual feast and a source of inspiration for attendees.

The CIFM/interzum guangzhou will operate under the theme "Engine of New Productivity Boosters in the Home Industry," showcasing advanced concepts and technologies in the upstream production of home furnishings. This fair segment will focus on the entire industrial chain of home production, with continuous upgrades to the exhibition zones.

The Machinery zone will highlight trends in intelligent, automated, and integrated development, while the Furniture Hardware zone will present smart technology concepts and comprehensive hardware solutions. The Furniture Materials zone will offer one-stop efficient production solutions and explore innovative material designs.

The four-day event will also bring together leading domestic and international brands, showcasing achievements in the upstream home furnishing industry chain. A series of industry activities will be held to provide insights into industry trends and empower high-quality development.

CIFF Guangzhou 2025 promises to leave a lasting impact on the industry, setting new standards for innovation and sustainability in furniture design and production. Attendees are encouraged to explore the opportunities and insights offered at the event, which continues to shape the future of the furniture industry.

Visit https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/ for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2615861/Image.jpg