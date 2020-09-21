Cielo Named #1 Global RPO Provider in the 2020 HRO Today Baker's Dozen

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing provider, was named the top overall RPO provider on the 2020 Baker's Dozen list, an annual ranking based on client satisfaction surveys and published by HRO Today magazine. Cielo also ranks #1 for healthcare RPO – for the seventh consecutive year.

"Our teams around the world work tirelessly to deliver meaningful customer and candidate experiences that can't be matched," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "In a year that's profoundly challenged human resource and talent acquisition leaders around the world, we're especially proud of these rankings and what they signify. It proves that our clients value our quality service, the passion of our teams to deliver and support their goals and, above all, our partnership."

The HRO Today Baker's Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys of the RPO industry because it is based exclusively on customer satisfaction ratings by buyers of RPO services. Cielo has held the #1 spot three times in the last seven years – more than any other RPO provider – and a top-three overall position in seven of the last eight years.

"Cielo's breadth of service, technology and high-quality service offering has them, once again, as the industry leader," said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today Magazine. "As an innovator in the RPO and total workforce solutions space, their customer-centric support model allows them to deliver excellent service across a broad range of industries for some of the largest RPO programs in the world."

The Baker's Dozen ranking adds to an already successful run of recognition for Cielo. Additional achievements include being named a Leader in Everest Group's global and North America PEAK Matrix assessments and being named Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO in its most-recent report.

About the Ranking

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. We collect feedback annually through an online survey. In order to determine an overall ranking, we analyze results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes and quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, we calculate scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. The rankings are based on those scores. While we do not claim that our methodology is the only viable ratings program available, we do vouch for its statistical validity.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent, Consulting, and Executive Search services in 100+ countries. We design comprehensive, people-centric solutions and leverage Cielo TalentCloud – our award-winning technology suite featuring CRM, AI, automation, and analytics capabilities – to help our clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit www.cielotalent.com.

