CICG met the Future of Zhongshan in Cuiheng New Area

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, the visiting delegation consists of translation celebrities and foreign media hosted by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation - "Experience the Vitality of Zhongshan Tour" went to Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage, Real Scene Exhibition Hall of the Cuiheng New Area, Hongrita Precision Components (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. among other places. The members of the visiting delegation deeply felt that Zhongshan is a city full of innovative opportunities and youthful vitality, and there is great room for the future development.

Delegation visiting the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage tunnel project under construction.

The delegation drove under the guidance of the staff to the middle section of the Zhongshan Bridge in the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage. As soon as they got off the coach, they were deeply overwhelmed by the magnificent project. The paved deck spans east and west, wide and flat, and the main tower of the bridge towers high and spectacular at the Lingdingyang Bay.

The staff of the Management Center of Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage introduced that the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage is a cross-sea cluster project integrating "bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater interconnection". With a total length of about 24 kilometers, it has created a number of "the world records", and is the underwater steel box girder suspension bridge with world's largest span and the world's highest cross-sea bridge in terms of navigable clearance. At present, the construction of Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage is sprinting towards the goal of opening to traffic in mid-2024.

"The structural engineering design has a service life of 100 years. Considering the future development of the port, if sufficient altitude is not reserved, it will affect the navigation of large ships, so the net navigation height will be increased to the current altitude." The staff said that the steel shell concrete submerged pipe tunnel with the characteristics of "ultra-wide, deep buried and widened" is also the first large-scale application in the world, and will become the world's first extra-long two-way eight-lane concrete submerged tunnel with steel shell after its completion.

It is understood that as the only direct road connection between the two major urban agglomerations in the Pearl River Delta, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage is the transportation link between the Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zone (Nansha in Guangzhou, Qianhai in Shenzhen and Hengqin in Zhuhai) and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA, which is of strategic significance for accelerating the integrated development of the urban agglomerations in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA.

In the exhibition hall of Zhongshan Cuiheng New Area, located on the 21st floor of Cuiheng Plaza, the delegation visited the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage from a distance and overlooked the cityscape of the eastern area of Cuiheng New Area. Through images and texts, they have learned about the past, present and future of Cuiheng New Area: Cuiheng New Area, a provincial-level new area in Guangdong that serves as the landing point of the west bank of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage, is located in the two "concentric circles" of Nansha, Qianhai, Hengqin three national-level new areas and the four major cities of Guangdong and Shenzhen, and sits on the "1-hour commuting circle" of the GBA. Grasping the historical opportunity of opening up the Shenzhen-Zhongshan-Passage, Zhongshan Cuiheng New Area will create an innovative, industrial and talent highland on the west bank of the GBA in the future. By 2035, it will be an international, modern and innovative coastal new city, and become the city gateway for the development of Zhongshan.

