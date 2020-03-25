Cicero Recognized with Enabling Technology Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan for its Product Line Strength and Customer Impact

The call center software industry is undergoing significant technological, economic, and social changes—all of which impacts operational efficiency and customer experience. The agent desktop is at the center of each contact center interaction and back-office transaction, yet while it contains a treasure-trove of operational insight into areas of improvement, its complexity continues to present a chokehold on agent efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"Deploying Cicero's software suite makes it easy for companies to improve productivity, quality, and compliance," states Principal Analyst Michael DeSalles. "Its software facilitates the sharing of data between applications, automates manual tasks, and provides context-sensitive agent/employee desktop screens and guidance," adds DeSalles.

Cicero's Intelligent Analytics Platform (IAP) is a framework for organizing, integrating, and enabling an organization's enterprise software applications. Cicero goes beyond the typical server-based solutions by non-invasively exploiting interaction between the applications and the platform on which they run.

"Using Cicero, companies can quickly provide three types of integration: process integration, data integration, and visual integration," notes DeSalles. "For very large global enterprises, Cicero solutions can identify and compare agent behaviors across lines of business and regions. By identifying ways to simplify routine agent tasks, costs can be reduced significantly while improving the customer experience."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cicero

Through a strategic commitment to simplifying Process and People Analytics, Cicero has been at the forefront of the journey to Business Transformation. Focused on simplicity of use and ease of implementation, Cicero software enables customers to understand how and why work happens, and then improve both human and systematic processes. Industry insiders and analysts have consistently recommended Cicero software to complement, extend and simplify many of the industry's largest enterprise systems for customer service and back-office operations.

Visit https://www.ciceroinc.com/ for more information

Contact:

Rachel Wendel

P: 1-919-319-2359

E: rwendel@ciceroinc.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1-210-247-3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan