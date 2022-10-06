CIBT Grows Document Services Offering with Acquisition of Speedyegger

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBT, a global leader in travel document and mobility solutions, announced October 4, 2022 it has acquired Speedyegger Document Services, Inc ("Speedyegger"). Founded in 2007 and based in Alexandria, VA, Speedyegger specializes in authenticating and legalizing documents for both large and small enterprises.

The acquisition of Speedyegger underscores CIBT's commitment to an expansive portfolio of document and legalization services and follows the acquisition of Blair Consular Services Ltd in early 2022. This acquisition simplifies the complexities associated with document procurement critical to international trade through shared technology platforms and geographic reach.

"Adding Speedyegger's deep industry knowledge and long-standing, exceptional client relationships is a perfect complement to CIBT's best-in-class client solutions and further solidifies our position as the leader in the mission-critical space," said Carlos Claro, Managing Director Europe – Document and Legalization Services.

CIBT's document services business line includes legalizations for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and agriculture industries; export documents, such as certificates of origin, ATA carnets and commercial invoices; and legal, corporate and IP, including patent and trademark documentation.

CIBT welcomes Speedyegger founders Gregory Hetrick and Sami Swadek, who bring almost four decades of combined experience of document expediting and authentication.

"We are delighted to join an organization with the global reach and agility of CIBT," said Greg Hetrick, co-founder of Speedyegger. "We look forward to a continued commitment to quality and to sharing our personalized service with CIBT's clients," added co-founder Sami Swadek.

Inquiries regarding CIBT's document and legalization services may be submitted through the Company's website.

CIBT is the leading global provider of immigration and visa services for corporations and individuals with expert immigration and visa professionals, attorneys and qualified migration consultants located in over 70 offices in 25 countries.

With over thirty years of experience, CIBT is the primary service provider to 75% of Fortune 500 companies. CIBT offers a comprehensive suite of services under two primary brands: Newland Chase, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on global immigration strategy and advisory services for corporations worldwide and CIBTvisas, the market leader for business and other travel visa services for corporate and individual clients.

