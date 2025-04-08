CIBF2025 to Unveil Breakthroughs Shaping the Future of Energy Storage

Confirmed participants include industry leaders CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, Gotion High-tech, Cornex, Sunwoda, and Lishen Battery, alongside Dynanonic, Hunan Yuneng, SEMCORP and other key suppliers. The event will also highlight advancements in smart battery management systems (BMS) and energy storage solutions. In a move to streamline event access, CIBF2025 has set up two registration entrances (North/South), in anticipation of the more than 400,000 professional buyers and visitors worldwide, who are looking forward to the opportunities for networking and deal-making.

Attendees to the CIBF2025 Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries taking place concurrently will discuss critical industry themes of the day, with a focus on the lastest advancements in lithium-ion batteries, battery safety and testing, solid-state and next-gen batteries, high-power fast charging, sodium-ion batteries, advanced materials, and smart manufacturing with digital twins.

Additionally, the event will host several high-level forums including the Electric Aviation & Next-Gen Batteries (CIBF2025 Shenzhen) Technical Conference, the CIBICS Battery Industry Cooperation Forum, and the Isotope Nuclear Battery Status and Future Development Symposium, in addition to more than 200 technical presentations to decode emerging trends and explore the future of battery ecosystems.

The TWh Era Arrives: Batteries Power Economic Growth

China's lithium battery industry achieved landmark growth in 2024, with total output surging 24% year on year to 1,170GWh and industry valuation exceeding 1.2 trillion yuan.

With 2024 power battery shipments rising to 1,157GWh worldwide, the industry has decisively crossed into the TWh era - a milestone underscored by Chinese firms' growing market dominance.

The low-altitude economy has evolved into a strategic growth sector, featured prominently in regional government blueprints and poised to unlock a new trillion-yuan market.

As new entrants flood this high-potential market, competition is accelerating breakthroughs in critical technologies.

Join the event at CIBF2025, May 15-17, 2025, at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655201/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655202/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655203/image_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655204/image_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655205/image_5.jpg