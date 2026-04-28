CIBF 2026: The World's Largest Battery Show Lands in Shenzhen -- Powering the Global Green Energy Revolution

TIANJIN, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2026) will take place May 13–15 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, as the definitive global event shaping the future of battery technology, energy storage, and low‑carbon innovation.

Promotional graphic for the 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2026), welcoming attendees to the event held from May 13–15, 2026, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

This year's edition will welcome more than 3,100 global exhibitors — a new record in scale and diversity — covering the full battery value chain: power batteries, energy storage systems, 3C cells, advanced materials, intelligent manufacturing equipment, system solutions, and circular recycling technologies. Attendees will experience breakthrough innovations firsthand, from solid‑state and sodium‑ion batteries to smart production lines and carbon‑tracking systems, defining the next era of energy storage.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of high‑profile forums will convene over 2,000 industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to explore cutting‑edge themes: next‑generation battery technology, electric aviation batteries, large‑scale energy storage deployment, and carbon footprint management. These sessions deliver exclusive insights into policy direction, tech breakthroughs, and global market trends.

CIBF 2026 places green development at its core, spotlighting fuel cells, low‑carbon manufacturing, and recycling solutions to support zero‑carbon industrial parks and global sustainability goals.

China's battery industry posted strong results in 2025: export volume remained steady, while export value surged 22.8% to $82.279 billion, driven by high‑value lithium‑ion products that now account for 93.3% of total exports. The sector's shift to quality, efficiency, and high‑end manufacturing underscores its global leadership.

As the ultimate hub connecting policy, industry, technology, and global markets, CIBF 2026 is now open for visitor pre‑registration. It is the must‑attend event for anyone pursuing partnerships, innovation, and growth in the global battery and green energy ecosystem.

For details, visit the official site: https://www.cibf.org.cn/en-US

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