CIAO USA TV Expands Its FAST Presence With Amagi

New-Age Italian Content Provider Has Deployed Amagi's Premier Cloud Solutions, Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi THUNDERSTORM, to Amplify Its Reach and Revenue on FAST

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced a partnership with CIAO USA TV to amplify the distribution and monetization of CIAO USA TV's channel on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST). CIAO USA TV caters to Italians worldwide with customized content and advertising. Amagi will distribute the platform's content to multiple FAST platforms, including an owned and operated (O&O) platform, and enable it to monetize their channel better with dynamic server-side ad insertion.

"Niche content providers like CIAO USA TV are the lifeblood of the FAST ecosystem. Their customized programming keeps audiences engaged and coming back for more, said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi. "We look forward to facilitating their growth with our comprehensive distribution network and ad solutions specifically tailored to FAST."

Besides employing Amagi's innovative channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions — Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi THUNDERSTORM — CIAO USA TV is also exploring the possibility of leveraging Amagi's first-party ad platform, Amagi ADS PLUS, to boost their ad revenues, and Amagi's end-to-end content marketplace to reach more audiences in the CTV-led FAST universe.

"With Amagi as our technology and distribution partner, our brand expansion strategy is on the fast track," said Giuseppe Barone, CEO of CIAO USA TV. "We are keen to take this partnership to the next level with more channel launches, higher audience engagement, and revenue growth."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel, and Vice Media, among others.

For more information about Ciao USA TV and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.ciaousa.tv.

About CIAO USA TV

CIAO USA TV Channel is the perfect medium for delivering and consuming Italian ad formats and new shows to display and sell, live show broadcasts and brand building to the Italians worldwide.

CIAO USA TV advertising is actively changing the experience for Italian TV advertising and how Italian shows are delivered. CIAO USA TV as a platform is universal in the ability to make content available from any spot in the world. As linear TV for advertising and shows loses its former relevance, CIAO USA TV is massively paving the road for flexible and selectively produced shows and advertising. CIAO USA TV delivers through Amazon devices, Google devices, Apple devices, Samsung TVs, LG TVs service, online web-players, and much more.

CIAO USA TV Channel own produced shows and ads gives your business the opportunity to reach viewers on another screen, expanding the impact of your digital and cable TV schedules. In fact, when you combine CIAO USA produced shows and advertising with CIAO USA TV, your brand favorability triples among audiences.

CIAO USA TV produced shows and advertising buyers target their audience in a highly responsive delivering 60 second to 10-minute full screen video ads to completion with no bypassing. CIAO USA TV advertising is a powerful and efficient way to reach consumers through cross device targeting where you know who your audience is and allows you to stay connected with your audience. CIAO USA TV produced shows are exclusively produced by shows engaging Italian brands based in the USA and Italy that will produce shows based on many different variables and length giving the most brand effectiveness and awareness across the USA and worldwide.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bengaluru (Bangalore).

