CIA Landlords survey reveals two in five renters could be pushed to move area in 2026 due to costs.

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll commissioned by CIA Landlords in December 2025 has revealed "rental relocation" pressure, with 40% of renters considering a move saying they are likely to move to a different area in 2026 because of rental costs.

The research of 2,000 UK renters, conducted by OnePoll, suggests affordability is influencing not just what people rent, but where they feel able to live. Of those considering a move, 12% are "very likely" to relocate, while 28% are "somewhat likely" to do so.

Aerial view of rented housing

Almost half (47%) expect renting to become less affordable in 2026, reinforcing concerns that cost pressures will intensify for households already stretched. Many renters say relocation is not a lifestyle choice, but an enforced change - moving further from work, family and support networks - simply to keep a roof over their head.

The poll also highlights what would push tenants to leave. More than half (55%) said unexpected or large rent increases would be a deal-breaker, and 51% would walk away if landlords or agents were slow to fix serious issues such as damp or heating problems.

Jackie Compton, Sales Director for CIA Landlords said: "When four in ten renters are looking at moving areas because of costs, that's a warning sign for the whole sector. Renters want stability and confidence that the homes they live in will be maintained and managed fairly."

Jackie added: "Better communication, transparent rent-setting, and proactive maintenance aren't 'nice to haves'; they're essential if we want long-term tenancies that work for everyone."

Encouragingly, 81% said they would be likely to remain in a property for five years or more if it met their priorities, highlighting the opportunity for landlords and agents to reduce churn through better standards and service.

Despite affordability pressure, the poll suggests relationships aren't universally broken: 67% said they currently feel favourable towards their landlord or letting agent.

When asked what matters most in a landlord/letting agent relationship, renters highlighted:

Speed of response to repairs (35%)

Quality of repairs and maintenance (34%)

Respect for privacy / reasonable notice before visits (31%)

Transparency over rent increases (30%)

Clear communication and written agreements (28%)

