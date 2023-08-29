AUSTIN, TEXAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of people are seeking assistance from churches and charities online, especially for food, rent, and housing. The digital age has made it easier for people to find help, and search terms like "churches that help with free food," "churches that help with rent," and "churches that help with free housing and shelters" have surged in popularity in recent years. GetGovtGrants is one such platform for people to access government grants and funding opportunities.

According to a study by the Pew Research Centre, in 2022, 22% of Americans had sought assistance from a charity or Nonprofit organization online. This is up from 15% in 2017. The study also found that the most common types of assistance sought online were food (42%), financial assistance (38%), and housing (33%).

The trend of people seeking assistance from churches and charities online is being driven by a number of factors, including:

The rising cost of living, which is making it more difficult for people to make ends meet.

The decline of social safety nets, such as welfare and food stamps.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused widespread economic hardship.

The trend of people seeking assistance from churches and charities online Assistance is a positive development. It shows that people are increasingly aware of the resources that are available to them and are willing to seek help when they need it.

Here are some of the keywords that are trending and can be ranked on Google and Bing:

If you are in need of assistance, please reach out to your local church or charity. There are many resources available to help you get back on your feet.

Here are some tips for finding help online:

Use specific search terms, such as "churches that help with free food in [your city]."

Read reviews of different organizations before you reach out.

Be clear about your needs when you contact an organization.

Be patient. It may take some time to find the right help.

We hope this information is helpful. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact US.

About GetGovtGrants:

GetGovtGrants is a leading online platform for accessing government grants and funding opportunities. GetGovtGrants is one of the most popular online platforms for people searching for government grants in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive and up-to-date database of government grants, funding programs, and other financial resources, making it easy for individuals, small business owners, and community organizations to find the support they need to make their lives easier and more manageable.

Contact:

Name: John Smith

Email: John@getgovtgrants.com

Author: Lola J. Hawkins

Website: https://getgovtgrants.com

Company: Get Govt Grants

Social Profile: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

SOURCE getgovtgrants