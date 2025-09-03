Chunghwa Telecom Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Taiwan Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the 5G Industry

Leading through cutting-edge 5G innovation and cross-industry applications, Chunghwa Telecom showcases market-defining advances in Taiwan's telecommunications sector.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Chunghwa Telecom has been recognized with the 2025 Taiwan Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the 5G industry for its outstanding achievements in large-scale innovation, environmental impact, and cross-industry commercialization. This recognition highlights Chunghwa Telecom's consistent leadership in deploying 5G-enabled applications and delivering customer-centric solutions that enhance both sustainability and digital transformation in Taiwan's rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

This recognition highlights Chunghwa Telecom’s consistent leadership in deploying 5G-enabled applications and delivering customer-centric solutions that enhance both sustainability and digital transformation in Taiwan’s rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

"Chunghwa Telecom's long-term vision and commitment to technological innovation across the entire 5G value chain have positioned it as a pioneer in Taiwan's telecom sector. From AI-driven smart energy systems to immersive digital experiences for consumers, its forward-thinking approach is transforming 5G into a powerful engine of growth across industries," said Mei Lee Quah, senior director of ICT research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a future-focused growth strategy that embraces 5G, AI, and sustainable innovation, Chunghwa Telecom has demonstrated how a legacy telecom operator can lead in new technology paradigms. Its strategic agility and sustained investments in intelligent networks and scalable infrastructure have enabled the company to deliver high-impact 5G use cases across both public and private sectors.

Innovation is embedded in Chunghwa Telecom's operational DNA. Its solutions include ultra-high-speed data transmission facilitated through 5G NR carrier aggregation, predictive AI-powered network management, and intelligent energy-saving systems that reduce power consumption by over 30% without compromising performance. In the environmental sector, it has addressed long-standing challenges in biodiversity protection through Taiwan's first AI-powered 5G smart ecological monitoring system.

Chunghwa Telecom's unwavering focus on customer experience reinforces its leadership position. By embedding AI into both consumer services and enterprise offerings, the company enables real-time responsiveness, stable connectivity, and seamless integration across mobile and cloud-based platforms. For example, during the Metaverse Marathon in Tainan, Chunghwa Telecom demonstrated the power of dynamic network slicing to ensure uninterrupted 5G performance during high-demand events.

Frost & Sullivan commends Chunghwa Telecom for setting a benchmark in strategy, execution, and technology innovation. Its vision, sustainability-driven mindset, and application diversity are redefining the role of 5G in society—from smart cities and education to immersive cultural experiences and environmental protection.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition celebrates organizations that are transforming their industries through bold innovation and operational excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.singh@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761835/Chunghwa_Frost_and_Sullivan.jpg