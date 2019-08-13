Chrononet, One of Europe's Leading Luxury Watch Wholesalers, Hits the Retail Market

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2013, Chrononet (www.chrononet.com) have been the go to marketplace for the supply of luxury watches manufactured by the likes of Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet & many other leading brands, directly to the luxury watch trade.

Due to the founders' innovative thinking, Chrononet have stayed ahead of fierce market competition by capitalising on the decline of sales made via the high street, with an initial online-only platform to service the wholesale luxury watch trade.

This proved to be pivotal in the first five years for Chrononet as they have built upon the solid foundations laid whilst under the "Loatman & Thompson Horological" banner. The initial six years of trading has provided consistent cashflow, with a business model built around volume-based sales, supplying Europe and Asia with pre-owned & unworn stock.

With major high street brands closing their stores due to a lack of foot-fall purchases, rising rents and rates, Chrononet have again been able to capitalise on 'their competitors misfortune'. Whilst various luxury watch retailers are moving from physical premises, the disruptive player's business is now moving onto the high street ensuring they capture a large proportion of the retail market.

The pre-owned luxury watch sector is booming, and has been for some time now, experiencing double digit annual growth. It is now a market controlled by disruptive start-ups such as www.chrononet.com, who are beating established players at their own game but benefitting from their missteps.

To bring some figures to light, in 2018 the largest online watch marketplace - with more than 430,000 watches for sale at any one time - experienced sales of more than 1.3 Billion Euros simply by acting as a middleman and connecting sellers (both private and commercial) with buyers.

Global annual sales in the luxury watch market is estimated at roughly 50 Billion Euros, and with substantial opportunities to grow the company further, those all involved in the business from the beginning, and in the future, will reap the rewards.

The company are also helping savers & investors achieve a bank-beating rate of interest on capital, by purchasing stock below market value and selling them via their various platforms such as chrono24, chrononet.com and physical shops.

