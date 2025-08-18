Chronicle Heritage Announces Expansion into the UK with Archaeological Services and Heritage Consulting

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronicle Heritage, a global leader in commercial archaeology and heritage consulting services, is pleased to announce the official launch of its UK operations, offering UK-based clients access to a comprehensive suite of archaeology and heritage consulting expertise.

Our UK-centered services include:

Archaeology (terrestrial and maritime surveys, monitoring, excavation)

Heritage consultancy (preservation planning, spatial and master planning, HIAs, ESIAs)

Historic building conservation and UNESCO nomination support

Paleontology services for academic and public institutions

GIS, mixed reality, remote sensing, 3D scanning, geophysical surveys

Reporting, archiving and publication

Capacity building and training, permits and regulatory compliance

Through our local team with deep expertise of the archaeology of the UK, Chronicle Heritage is ready to support major infrastructure and development projects in the UK from conception through delivery with unmatched technical depth and regulatory insight.

Our expert archaeologists have heritage experience on high-profile regional infrastructural projects, including:

High Speed 2

Crossrail

Silvertown Tunnel

Thames Tideway Tunnel

A57 Link Road

A14 Cambridge to Huntington Improvement Scheme

Lower Thames Crossing (LTC)

Aberdeen Bypass North Link

National Grid OHTL Upgrades

South Wales Gas Pipeline

Portsmouth Approach Channel and Harbour

English Heritage

Historic Environment Scotland

Cadw – Welsh Historic Monuments

"We are committed to enabling contemporary development while preserving the UK's heritage legacy," said Neil Fairburn, International Heritage Program Manager at Chronicle Heritage. "Our fusion of high-end technology—like LiDAR, UAV mapping, VR/AR, and geophysics—with field-proven heritage practices ensures clients meet strict preservation standards efficiently, on time and within budget."

Operating from London and other UK regions and connecting clients with local heritage professionals nationwide, Chronicle Heritage is fully equipped to mobilize at scale, delivering proactive permit support and seamless project integration with UK regulatory processes.

For more information about our services in the UK, visit our UK website: https://www.chronicleheritage.com/uk/.

About Chronicle Heritage

Chronicle Heritage is a global cultural and heritage resource management consultancy committed to the possibilities in a prosperous balance between the needs of the future and the uses of the past. Throughout our history we have worked for clients in both the public and private sectors, guiding one successful project after another through the complex regulations that govern the management of prehistoric, historic, architectural, ethnographic, archaeological, and paleontological resources. Along the way, we have earned an industry-wide reputation for creativity, innovation, and leadership.