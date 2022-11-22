Chronic Wounds Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a Paltry CAGR of 2.7% During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Predicts DelveInsight

The chronic wounds market size is supposed to grow during the forecast period owing to the expected launch of novel emerging therapies by the leading giants such as Paracrine, Inc., Oneness Biotech, Biotissue, PolarityTE, MediWound, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Wounds Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic wounds emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-5 (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom), and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Wounds Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the chronic wounds market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 5,232 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total chronic wounds diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 7 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading chronic wounds companies such as Paracrine, Inc., Oneness Biotech, Biotissue, PolarityTE, MediWound, Anterogen Co., Ltd., TR Therapeutics, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Kaken Pharmaceutical, and others are developing novel chronic wounds drugs that can be available in the chronic wounds market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel chronic wounds drugs that can be available in the chronic wounds market in the coming years. The promising chronic wounds therapies in the pipeline include Adipose Derived Regenerative Cells (ADRCs), ON101, TTAX01, SkinTE, EscharEx, ALLO-ASC-DFU, TR-987, Allo-APZ2 , and others.

and others. In May 2019 , TissueTech was granted a patent by USPTO, US9808491B2. The patent applies to using a gel composition comprising a morselized placental amniotic membrane and morselized umbilical cord to treat an ocular wound or repair damaged ocular tissue. The anticipated expiration is in 2035.

TissueTech was granted a patent by USPTO, US9808491B2. The patent applies to using a gel composition comprising a morselized placental amniotic membrane and morselized umbilical cord to treat an ocular wound or repair damaged ocular tissue. The anticipated expiration is in 2035. In May 202 2, US FDA granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to SkinTE under the Company's open IND.

2, US FDA granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to SkinTE under the Company's open IND. On October 12, 2022 , Healthium Medtech, a medical device company, launched a new wound dressing portfolio, Theruptor Novo, to manage chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and leg ulcers.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major chronic wound market share @Chronic Wound Market Report

Chronic Wounds Overview

Chronic wounds are defined as wounds that cannot heal within the expected time frame. They are common and frequently mistreated. A wound is considered chronic or non-healing if it has not healed completely after four to six weeks of monitoring. Common chronic wound types include venous ulcers (Vein ulcers, arterial ulcers), diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), and pressure ulcers.

While different etiologies of causes of chronic wounds slightly different symptoms, a common sign and chronic wound symptom checklist includes bleeding, swelling, pain or blistering, darkened skin around the wound, difficulty moving the injured area, enlarged or deepened injury, fever, itching, milky pus, and warmth or heat when touched.

A thorough physical examination is the first step in wound assessment. The location, size, and depth of the wound, as well as the presence of drainage and tissue type, are all documented. Most chronic wounds can be classified by etiology based on location and appearance, allowing for appropriate assessment and treatment recommendations.

Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 7 million diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic wounds in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU-5 countries, the diagnosed prevalent population of chronic wounds was maximum in Germany in 2021.

The chronic wound market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving chronic wounds epidemiology trends @Chronic Wounds Epidemiological Insights

Chronic Wound Treatment Market

The primary wound healing mechanism is determined by the type of wound being treated. The main goal of chronic wound treatment is micro deformation (microscopic tissue reactions), macro deformation (wound contraction), and exudate control. Obstacles to product development for nonhealing chronic wounds include a lack of biological models, drug delivery, difficulties, clinical trial execution, and limited commercial viability. As a result, there are only a few FDA-approved products are available in the chronic wounds market.

Moreover, topically applied wound care agents range from sterile saline or hydrogel to povidone-iodine solutions, cadexomer iodine, hypochlorous acid, honey, and collagenase. Debridement, dressings, NPWT, and HBOT have primarily been used in the chronic wound management of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers. Chronic wounds necessitate a more cutting-edge treatment method.

Furthermore, some biological skin substitutes have been beneficial by mimicking the architecture of normal skin and activating the healing cascades within the patient. The three main types of biologic skin substitutes are epidermal, dermal, and dermo-epidermal combination constructs. DERMAGRAFT (Advanced Biohealing) and APLIGRAF (Organogenesis) are two popular grafts for managing diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers.

In addition, many leading companies around the world have shifted their focus to this therapeutic area. In addition to approved chronic wound drugs, many emerging therapies are in the chronic wounds market development pipeline.

To know more about chronic wound care guidelines, visit @Chronic Wound Care Management

Chronic Wounds Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Adipose Derived Regenerative Cells (ADRCs): Paracrine, Inc.

ON101: Oneness Biotech

TTAX01: Biotissue

SkinTE: PolarityTE

EscharEx: MediWound

ALLO-ASC-DFU: Anterogen Co., Ltd.

TR-987: TR Therapeutics

Allo-APZ2: RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG

Learn more about the chronic wounds FDA-approved drugs @Drugs for Chronic Wound Treatment

Chronic Wounds Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the chronic wounds market is expected to change in the coming years. The rising prevalence of disease-related comorbidities significantly increases the cases of chronic wounds, and the expected approval of potential therapies can increase the chronic wounds market size. Moreover, technological advancement in treatment options is also fueling the chronic wounds market. In addition, the government favored collaborative opportunities, another promising factor driving the chronic wounds market forward.

Furthermore, the chronic wounds market lacks biologics and cell-based therapies for treating chronic wounds. There are also no approved small-molecule drugs on the chronic wounds market to treat chronic wounds. These interventions could open up a lot of doors for several players working in the chronic wounds market.

However, several factors are hampering the growth of the chronic wounds market. Drug development in chronic wounds remains challenging due to funding, a lack of biological models, drug delivery, difficulties in carrying out clinical trials, and commercial recognition.

Moreover, poor reimbursement policies jeopardize the chronic wounds market's ability to receive more promising and cost-effective treatment. Furthermore, the economic burden associated with the treatment of chronic wounds is also one of the factors affecting the growth of the chronic wounds market. Thus, all these factors mentioned above are impeding the chronic wounds market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Chronic Wounds Market CAGR 2.7 % Chronic Wounds Market Size in 2021 USD 5,232 Million Key Chronic Wounds Companies Paracrine, Inc., Oneness Biotech, Biotissue, PolarityTE, MediWound, Anterogen Co., Ltd., TR Therapeutics, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Kaken Pharmaceutical, and others Key Pipeline Chronic Wounds Therapies Adipose Derived Regenerative Cells (ADRCs), ON101, TTAX01, SkinTE, EscharEx, ALLO-ASC-DFU, TR-987, Allo-APZ2, and others

Scope of the Chronic Wounds Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Wounds current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Wounds current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Wounds Market Dynamics: Chronic Wounds market drivers and barriers

Chronic Wounds market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Wounds Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about chronic wounds drugs in development @Chronic Wounds Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Wounds Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Wounds Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Wounds Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Wounds Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Wounds Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Wounds Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Wounds Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Wounds Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Chronic Wounds Market Analysis 12. Chronic Wounds Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Chronic Wounds Market Drivers 16. Chronic Wounds Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted chronic wounds epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Chronic Wounds Pipeline

Chronic Wounds Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic wounds companies, including Paracrine, Inc., Oneness Biotech, Biotissue, PolarityTE, MediWound, among others.

Advanced Wound Care Market

Advanced Wound Care Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key advanced wound care companies, including Smith & Nephew Plc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group, 3M Group, Accel-Heal, Zimmer Biomet, among others.

Chronic Non-healing Wounds Market

Chronic Non-healing Wounds Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key chronic non-healing wounds companies, including Antria, ACR Biologics, LLC, Arteriocyte, Inc., Sonescence, Inc., PRP Concepts, LLC, Vitruvian Medical Devices, Inc., among others.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetic foot ulcers companies, including Oneness Biotech, Aurealis Therapeutics, Microbion Corporation, Mallinckrodt, Rheacell, Ticeba, among others.

Pressure Ulcers Market

Pressure Ulcers Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pressure ulcers companies, including Phagelux, MiMedx, EyeGene, Shionogi, NovaLead Pharma, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Key Companies in the Dermatology Segment

Burns Market Outlook

Development of Gene Therapies in Dermatology

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP