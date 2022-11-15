Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Expected to Reach $25 Billion By 2027

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a chronic lung disease that prevents airflow from the lungs. The rising incidence of COPD is one factor driving expansion in the COPD drug market. The growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drug market is being fueled by the rising demand for medications to treat COPD symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, mucus production, and wheezing, as well as the convenience and ease of using these treatments and therapies in the comfort of one's own home. A better understanding of respiratory illnesses, their treatments, and the necessary precautions has an additional effect on the market for medications used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The value of the market for treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is boosted by the increased funding of R&D and drug production by governments and pharmaceutical corporations. Asthma and COPD are on the rise, and the senior population is also on the rise, thus these are three main factors pushing the industry forward. A report from Market Research Future projected that the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.5 % to reach USD 25.7 Billion by during the forecast period 2020-2027. Active companies in the markets this week include Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCQB: OCEL), BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX), MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC), Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL).

The Market Research Future report said: "The global market value for COPD is poised to increase significantly as a result of the government approving medicines and biosimilars. The CPOD market is booming thanks to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, shifting consumer preferences, and rising disposable income. The first dominant region, encompassing a vast amount of market share, is predicted to be North America. Due to rising levels of air pollution, the quick rate of industrialization, and the rise of the sedentary lifestyle, North America has the largest chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market share by revenue, followed by Europe. A rise in smokers and a general lack of education about COPD are also projected to drive up the disease's prevalence and, in turn, demand for COPD medications."

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCQB: OCEL) BREAKING NEWS: Organicell Activates COPD Trial at Mayo Clinic Clinical Trial Update - Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCQB: OCEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative biological therapeutics and regenerative medicine, is pleased to announce that Mayo Clinic will be the site for clinical trials on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona will be the clinical trial site for Organicell's Phase I/II Randomized, Double Blinded, Placebo Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Potential Efficacy of Intravenous Infusion of Zofin for the Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Organicell completed the site activation and is ready to begin enrollments.

Organicell aims to demonstrate the safety of Organicell's lead extracellular vesicle biologic, Zofin, while concurrently investigating the drug's potential long-term benefits for improved pulmonary function and quality of life measures in chronically ill COPD patients.

Extracellular vesicle and exosome-based drugs, like Zofin, are becoming increasingly popular due to the number of anti-inflammatory and immune-modulatory effects. In chronic illnesses where inflammation is high, such as COPD, extracellular vesicles and exosomes offer an innovative solution for patients with unmet medical needs.

Organicell's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. George Shapiro said, "The association between COPD patients and Covid-19 is now clear. Based on the results I have seen in the numerous Emergency Investigative New Drug treatments we've conducted; this COPD trial was a natural progression of Organicell's science." CONTINUED… Read the Organicell Regenerative Medicine full press release by going to: https://organicell.com/latest-news/

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) recently announced that it is working on products that may be solutions to conditions that affect millions of Americans with lower back pain and diabetes.

BioRestorative's novel drug BRTX-100, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to enter Phase 2 clinical trials, targets damaged and degenerating discs. The Company is well into its trial, a 99-patient prospective, randomized, double-blinded, controlled study, the gold standard of its kind. BRTX-100 is an autologous stem cell product that uses the patient's own stem cells, which are harvested, cultured, combined with their own autologous platelet lysate and then injected directly into the affected disc to initiate the healing and repair process. Previous human investigator-initiated studies using a similar product to BRTX-100 (but arguably less potent) have shown a reduction in pain and increase in function in excess of the stated primary endpoints in BioRestorative's phase 2 protocol. This fascinating opportunity presents a study that is highly suggestive of the potential outcomes for which they are currently processing. In addition, the treatment is anticipated to be safer, cheaper and more effective with a single treatment.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), a transformational placental biologics company, recently announced operating and financial results for the third quarter 2022, which ended September 30, 2022.

Todd Newton, MIMEDX interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), commented, "The third quarter 2022 represented the first year-over-year growth in net sales in six quarters and included several important achievements that we expect to build upon. In September, we launched two new products tailored for the Surgical Recovery market, AXIOFILL™ and AMNIOEFFECT™; secured reimbursement approval in Japan for our EPIFIX® product; and the first patients in Japan were treated with our product. Also, we made recent progress toward our goal of commencing patient enrollment in our registrational study for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis."

NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) recently announced that it is launching a monkeypox initiative. NanoViricides is a biotech company seeking treatments in the antiviral and nanomedicine space, developing a variety of drugs for diseases like COVID-19, shingles, HIV, swine flu and others. It is now hopeful as it begins developing a treatment to tackle monkeypox.

NanoViricides isn't monkeying around as it begins developing a drug for the disease. It believes itself to be well positioned in the biotech field to find a treatment. It is one of the few biopharma companies to have its own current good manufacturing practice (cGMP)-compliant manufacturing facility, meaning it follows the stringent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations in all its novel drug development work.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, recently reported financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights Were : Total net revenue of $38.6 million; MACI net revenue of $31.0 million, Epicel net revenue of $7.3 million, and NexoBrid revenue of $0.2 million; Gross margin of 65%; Net loss of $6.6 million, or $0.14 per share; Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million; Operating cash flow of $4.1 million; and As of September 30, 2022, approximately $133 million in cash and investments, and no debt

