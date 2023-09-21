Chronic Lower Back Pain Market to Showcase Tremendous Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out - Eli Lilly, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG

The increase in the chronic lower back pain market size is a direct consequence of the expected launch of potential therapies, along with great competition among various companies and precision approaches that will lead to more effective therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic lower back pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, the chronic lower back pain market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalent cases of CLBP in the 7MM was ~77 million in 2022. These cases of CLBP in the 7MM are expected to increase throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2023–2032.

in 2022. These cases of CLBP in the 7MM are expected to increase throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2023–2032. Leading chronic lower back pain companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG, Inc, and others are developing novel chronic lower back pain drugs that can be available in the chronic lower back pain market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel chronic lower back pain drugs that can be available in the chronic lower back pain market in the coming years. Some key therapies for chronic lower back pain treatment include LY3016859, Brixadi/Buvidal (CAM2038/Buprenorphine Injection Depot), Semdexa (SP-102), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103 , and others.

and others. In February 2023 , Camurus withdrew the application for CAM2038 to include chronic pain.

withdrew the application for CAM2038 to include chronic pain. In February 2023 , the FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (Rmat) designation to Rexlemestrocel–L for chronic lower back pain.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Overview

Chronic lower back pain is a prevalent and debilitating medical condition that affects millions of individuals worldwide. Unlike acute back pain, which typically resolves within a few weeks, chronic lower back pain persists for months or even years, significantly impacting a person's quality of life. This condition can have various causes, making its diagnosis and treatment complex. Chronic lower back pain can be attributed to several factors. The most common cause is musculoskeletal issues, such as herniated discs, spinal stenosis, or osteoarthritis, which result in persistent discomfort.

Individuals suffering from chronic lower back pain often experience a range of symptoms. These may include a persistent dull ache or sharp, shooting pain in the lower back region. Pain may radiate down into the legs, a phenomenon known as sciatica, and can be accompanied by muscle stiffness or weakness. Daily activities like walking, sitting, or lifting objects can become excruciating tasks for those with chronic lower back pain. Diagnosing the underlying cause of chronic lower back pain can be challenging due to its multifactorial nature. Typically, a healthcare provider will start with a comprehensive medical history and physical examination. Diagnostic imaging, such as X-rays, CT scans, or MRI scans, may be ordered to visualize the spine's structures and identify any abnormalities.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic lower back pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic lower back pain patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The chronic lower back pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total CLBP Prevalent Cases

Total CLBP Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

CLBP Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

CLBP Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market

CLBP is a complex process, and just as each patient has a highly personalized illness process, so does the treatment plan. There are various pharmaceutical classes, each with its own mechanism of action that can assist the practitioner in focusing on a specific element of a patient's pain. Furthermore, patient-specific characteristics are considered while establishing a regimen to ensure adherence and optimize outcomes.

Several essential principles must be considered by physicians before they can begin treating low back pain effectively. For starters, there is more information available on the usage of drugs for acute low back pain than chronic low back pain. This is not to say that specific pharmacologic drugs are ineffective in the treatment of persistent low back pain; rather, there is less data due to limitations in examining long term adverse effects. In particular, the pharmacological class and, in certain cases, the individual medicine chosen may be influenced by side effects and the intended mechanism of pain.

The bulk of low back pain is caused by a mechanical etiology, which includes a degenerative disc or joint disease, vertebral fracture, and deformities and affects up to 80-90% of patients, with neurogenic, inflammatory, and other less prevalent causes accounting for the remaining etiologies. The initial pharmacologic agents chosen must be targeted at the underlying cause. However, as the pain becomes chronic, a broader strategy is usually required due to the diminished efficacy of the targeted treatment. If the etiology of the low back pain is inflammatory, targeted therapy may include anti-inflammatory medication. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis, this refers to the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) and treatment with corticosteroids or disease-modifying antirheumatic medications (DMARDs) early in the disease's progression.

Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies and Companies

LY3016859: Eli Lilly and Company

Brixadi/Buvidal (CAM2038/Buprenorphine Injection Depot): Camurus/Braeburn Inc.

Semdexa (SP-102): Scilex Holding

Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast Limited

AMG0103: AnGes MG, Inc

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the chronic lower back pain market are undergoing significant shifts as healthcare systems and patient preferences evolve. One of the key drivers in this CLBP market is the growing aging population, as elderly individuals are more prone to experiencing chronic lower back pain. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and obesity contributes to the rising incidence of this condition. Medical advancements, including minimally invasive surgical procedures, are altering treatment approaches and improving patient outcomes.

Furthermore, the CLBP market is witnessing a surge in the demand for non-pharmacological interventions such as physical therapy, yoga, and chiropractic care as patients seek holistic approaches to managing their pain. With the rise of telemedicine and digital health solutions, remote monitoring and personalized treatment plans are becoming more accessible, transforming the way chronic lower back pain is managed. Overall, the chronic lower back pain market is characterized by a complex interplay of demographic trends, technological innovations, and shifting healthcare paradigms, all of which are shaping its current and future dynamics.

Despite the evolving dynamics, the chronic lower back pain market faces several formidable barriers that impact its trajectory. Firstly, there is a growing concern regarding the misuse and addiction potential of opioid-based pain medications, leading to stricter regulations and reduced access to these drugs for patients in need. Additionally, the high cost of advanced surgical interventions and innovative treatments can pose a significant barrier for many patients, especially in regions with limited healthcare coverage.

Furthermore, the fragmented nature of the healthcare system, varying insurance policies, and disparities in healthcare access can create inequities in the management of chronic lower back pain. Patients from disadvantaged backgrounds may struggle to access specialized care and alternative therapies, exacerbating the problem.

Lastly, the lack of standardized diagnostic tools and treatment protocols for chronic lower back pain can hinder effective management and result in trial-and-error approaches that extend patient suffering. Bridging these barriers will be essential to optimizing care and outcomes for those affected by this prevalent and debilitating condition.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies Eli Lilly and Company, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG, Inc, and others Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies LY3016859, Brixadi/Buvidal (CAM2038/Buprenorphine Injection Depot), Semdexa (SP-102), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103, and others

Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Lower Back Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Lower Back Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Chronic Lower Back Pain Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Chronic Lower Back Pain Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

