Chromatography Resin Market worth $4.94 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Chromatography Resin Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique ((Ion Exchange (Cation and Anion), Affinity (Hydrophobic Interaction, Mixed Mode)), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", chromatography resin market size was USD 3.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6%, between 2025 and 2030.

The use of chromatography resins is becoming popular due to their critical importance in the separation and purification of different industries, with biopharmaceuticals being the key industry. There is a growing need for high-purity biologics and stringent regulatory measures, and with this, manufacturers are turning towards sophisticated chromatography methods to produce products of good quality and safety. Since the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow and also aims at monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and biosimilars, dependence on high-performance resins has escalated. The purification is performed accurately using these resins, and the process becomes efficient, and production time is minimized, which is significant in large-scale production. Rising investment in R&D and urging change toward continuous processing are also contributing to the demand for specialized and customized chromatography resins. Food testing, environmental monitoring, and academic research are also on the increase in the global market, enhancing the market. To satisfy changing requirements, companies are innovating products that offer resins with a greater degree of selectivity, binding capacities, and reusability. As bioprocessing and personalized medicine continue to grow, the market for chromatography resins is projected to strengthen and grow steadily in the forecast period.

The synthetic resin type accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value, of the global chromatography resin market, in 2024.

Synthetic resins accounted for the second-highest share of the chromatography resin market in 2024, due to its high mechanical strength, chemical stability, and capability to work in harsh conditions. These resins are employed at an industrial scale, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and their stability and extended service life have ensured uniform performance in the field as opposed to the natural resins. They have specific binding properties on their surface, which can be selected, enabling better separation of complex purification products like monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins. Also, synthetic resins have a wide solvent compatibility (and pH) profile, a factor that makes them useful in most chromatography methods. As there is an increasing need for effective and scalable purification technology, the usage of synthetic resins is likely to continue at a steady pace throughout the forecast period.

Food & beverage was the second-largest segment of the chromatography resin market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The food & beverage application accounted for the second-largest share of the chromatography resin market due to the increasing product quality, safety, and regulatory independence. Chromatography resins are used in the determination and quantification of contaminants, pesticide product residues, preservatives, toxins, and other trace-level impurities that may influence the health of the consumer. As world food trade has grown and more focus on food safety has been offered by food safety regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EFSA, food manufacturers are increasingly taking the help of sophisticated chromatographic methods to comply with international food safety regulations. The use of these resins is also important in the study of nutritional value, flavoring compounds, coloring, and sweeteners, so the consistency of the products and their authenticity can be examined. Moreover, the growth in the processed food & beverages packaged industry and the nutraceutical industry has raised the demand for effective and efficient quality control instruments. Demand in the food & beverage industry is expected to continue increasing in the future as consumer awareness of food safety keeps increasing.

Europe was the third-largest region in the global chromatography resin market in terms of value, in 2024.

Europe holds the third largest share in the chromatography resin market because it has advanced pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food industries, along with a well-established research infrastructure. The region features many leading biopharma companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) that heavily rely on chromatography as a key process for purifying biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines. Additionally, strict regulations from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regional authorities require the use of advanced analytical methods, which drives the increasing demand for chromatography resins. Europe also emphasizes food safety, environmental monitoring, and uses chromatography primarily to detect contaminants and ensure quality. The development of chromatographic technologies is supported by funding from academic research centers and government-sponsored projects. Although North America and Asia-Pacific hold larger shares of the chromatography resin market in terms of volume and growth, Europe is a mature market focused on quality and regulatory compliance, solidifying its position in the global chromatography resin market.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Bio-Works Technologies AB (Sweden), Avantor, Inc. (US), Purolite (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), among others.

