Chromatography Resin Market worth $4.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Chromatography Resin Market by type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, FnB), Region - Global Forecasts to 2028", size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028 from USD 2.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The rising demand for therapeutic antibodies is the main driver behind the growth in the industry. Major pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in the research and development of therapeutic antibodies. One crucial step in purifying monoclonal antibodies involves the removal of anionic impurities like nucleic acids and endotoxins using anion exchange chromatography. Therefore, the crucial role of chromatography techniques in the advancement of monoclonal antibodies is anticipated to propel the chromatography resin market.

Natural polymers are the largest chromatography resin type of chromatography resin market.

Chromatography techniques employ natural polymers obtained from living cells, such as plant and bacteria cells. Commonly used natural polymer resins in chromatography applications include agarose, cellulose, and dextran. Chitosan is also utilized as a resin in certain ion chromatography applications. These natural polymeric resins are primarily composed of polysaccharides. The significant advantage of these natural polymers lies in their hydrophilic nature, which stems from the abundance of hydroxyl groups in their structure. These characteristics contribute to the increasing demand for chromatography resin made from natural polymers.

Ion Exchange is projected to be the largest technique in the chromatography resin market in terms of volume during the forecast period between 2023 and 2028.

In 2022, IEX chromatography emerged as the leading technique in the global market for chromatography resin, accounting for the highest volume share. Ion exchange chromatography involves the separation of molecules through reversible ionic interactions between the analyte molecules and the stationary resin, which possesses an opposite charge. Usually, the stationary resin consists of a cross-linked polymer matrix, such as agarose, to which a functional group is attached. The significant growth of IEX chromatography, primarily driven by the pharmaceutical sector, contributed to its dominant position in terms of volume share.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for chromatography resin during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant market growth, making it the fastest-growing market in terms of value during the forecast period. Many leading pharmaceutical companies are establishing research and development centers in these countries due to the economic advantages and the presence of skilled professionals. The increasing focus on food safety and growing investments in pharmaceutical and life science research are contributing to the rising demand for chromatography resin in this region.

Market Players :

The key market players profiled in the chromatography resin market include Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Bio-Works Technologies AB (Sweden), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), among others.

