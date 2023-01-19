Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market worth $6.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing use of solutions in the food and agriculture sector, stringent guidelines for drug approval, and increasing demand for novel solutions in emerging markets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market"

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 6.5 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 8.0% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of novel chromatography columns for petrochemical applications Key Market Drivers Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D

Chromatography columns segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027

Based on the product type, chromatography accessories and consumables are segmented into Columns, Column Accessories and Consumables, Autosamplers, Autosampler Accessories and Consumables, Flow Management Accessories and Consumables, Chromatography Fittings and Tubing, Detectors, Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables, Fraction Collectors, Pressure Regulators, and Other Chromatography Accessories and Consumables. The columns segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The detectors segment accounts for the second share in the chromatography accessories and consumables market.

Liquid chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market, by Technology in 2021.

The liquid chromatography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of analytical techniques in metabolic research and increasing demand for innovative solutions by the petroleum industry are driving the growth of the market for liquid chromatography.

The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific chromatography accessories and consumables market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Moreover, market players also focus on expanding their presence in the APAC analytical industry.

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D Rising popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques Rising use of chromatography for food safety applications Growing importance of chromatography in drug development Increasing demand for environmental analysis Growing significance of biomolecular analysis Rising demand for chromatography solutions in applied industries

Restraints:

Premium product pricing Shortage of skilled professionals

Opportunities:

Development of novel gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications Growing proteomics market Emerging markets Green chemistry and sustainability

Challenges:

Presence of alternative techniques

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in the chromatography accessories and consumables market are Agilent Technologies (US), Water Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and PerkinElmer Inc (US).

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Waters Corporation (US) launched the ACQUITY PREMIER LC Solution and Arc Premier system, representing the company's High-Performance Surface (HPS) technology. The product has higher sensitivity and supports faster analysis

In 2022, Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan ) launched the sample preparation module CLAM-2040. It is a fully automated module and supports faster sample preparation

) launched the sample preparation module CLAM-2040. It is a fully automated module and supports faster sample preparation In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched a new chromatography solution. This new line of instruments was developed to support researchers

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets