Christmas Is Cancelled (Almost): Brits Favour Long-Haul and Luxe Getaways This Year According to KAYAK

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, shows festive flight searches from the UK are up 13% year-on-year suggesting British travellers are leaning into the idea of skipping tradition and seeing out the year abroad.

According to KAYAK's latest Travel Check-In: Christmas & New Year 2025, travellers are prepared to take their festivities abroad with interest rising for long-haul escapes and indulgent upgrades over the festive season.

Trending escapes

KAYAK's data reveals travellers aren't just looking for a quick trip. Flight searches to Africa are up by nearly a quarter (24%) and flight searches to Asia have increased by 5% compared to last year, showing an increased desire for longer-haul travel over the Christmas and New Year period.

In fact, seven of the top 10 trending flight destinations for the festive season are outside of Europe, and flying to more than half of these festive hotspots is cheaper compared to last year.

KAYAK'S TOP 10 TRENDING DESTINATIONS FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR 2025/6 RANK DESTINATION %- CHANGE IN

FLIGHT SEARCHES

(vs. 2024) AVERAGE RETURN

FLIGHT PRICE

CHRISTMAS BREAK

2025/26 YEAR-ON-YEAR

CHANGE IN

FLIGHT PRICE

(2025 vs. 2024) 1 Manila, Philippines +42 % £1,320 +25 % 2 Islamabad,

Pakistan +21 % £920 -7 % 3 Marrakech,

Morocco +20 % £219 -11 % 4 Cape Town, South

Africa +17 % £1,197 -4 % 5 Granadilla, Spain +15 % £391 -17 % 6 Mumbai, India +12 % £796 -6 % 7 Doha, Qatar +10 % £796 +6 % 8 Sydney, Australia +8 % £1,542 +5 % 9 Geneva,

Switzerland +6 % £190 +8 % 10 Krakow, Poland +5 % £190 -10 %

Five-star festivities

Travellers aren't just going further this festive season, they're upgrading their experiences too. KAYAK data shows a 17% rise in business class flight searches and a 25% increase in desire for five-star hotels, despite luxury prices holding steady year-on-year.

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK's UK Travel Expert, says: "This year, the glow of the Christmas tree is being replaced by the thrill of departure gates. Our data shows that travellers are swapping tradition for exploration, venturing further and embracing bolder ways to celebrate the year's end."

Read more about KAYAK's Travel Check-In, covering top tips, destination insights and planning hacks, here.

