Chris Newman, a champion for global interoperability and digital data exchange in insurance, named CEO of ACORD Solutions Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong vision and mission for global interoperability in the insurance industry, Chris Newman has been appointed by the ACORD Board of Directors to lead ACORD Solutions Group (ASG) as Chief Executive Officer. ACORD Solutions Group provides the insurance industry with enterprise-class solutions to optimize the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints.

ACORD Solutions Group was formed in 2016 as an industry-owned extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry, to help its members address critical technology challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Newman, who joined ACORD Solutions Group in its first year, has been instrumental in fostering a cohesive and collaborative ecosystem of partnerships and driving rapid growth. ACORD Solutions Group welcomed its 250th client in 2024, and recently reported a 300% increase in digital transactions from 2023 to 2025.

"Chris's leadership, strategic vision, and proven track record make him exceptionally well suited to guide ASG through its next chapter," said ACORD Board Chair Robert Kelly AM (Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Steadfast).

During his tenure as President International of ACORD, Newman oversaw a significant expansion in the reach of both ACORD and ACORD Solutions Group, empowering digital transformation initiatives throughout the global insurance industry. More specifically, he:

Created the ACORD London Advisory Board and ACORD Global Advisory Council, aligning member priorities and driving efficient data exchange across major insurance markets.

Established the ASG Licensed Integrator Partner program, bringing together more than 60 global solution providers across the full scope of insurance technology to foster innovation, and supporting the vendor community through key integrations.

Led the development and launch of ASG's digital data exchange solutions, including ADEPT (ACORD Data Exchange Platform & Translator), enabling brokers and carriers to exchange placing, accounting, and claims data with any trading partners through a single gateway.

Increased industry leverage of ACORD Data Standards by driving widespread adoption of ASG's automated data transformation solutions and supplemental applications via strategic partners including DXC, Verisk, Genpact, Ping, Base64, mea Platform, and others.

Conceived and established ADEPT Global Hubs in London , North America , Bermuda , Dubai , Italy , Spain , and Singapore , establishing partnerships with leading associations across all major global (re)insurance hubs.

, , , , , , and , establishing partnerships with leading associations across all major global (re)insurance hubs. Played a key role representing the ACORD community in the London Market Group's Data Council, advancing data standards and digitalization in the London Market.

"I am honored to lead ACORD Solutions Group as we build the future of digital data exchange for the global insurance industry," said Newman. "With the strength of our world-class team, we are setting new standards for connectivity and collaboration, empowering ACORD's 36,000 participating organizations to unlock greater efficiency, innovation, and growth worldwide."

Newman brings extensive global experience to the role, having led (re)insurance company operations across both the retail and specialty markets, including setting up operations in North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. He has also held pivotal leadership roles driving rapid growth in both global organizations and fast-scaling technology startups.

Under his leadership, ACORD Solutions Group has expanded the reach of ADEPT and its other digital solutions, which are now not only deeply embedded in the London Market, but leveraged by over 80 clients in North America, with an 88% year-on-year adoption increase.

"ACORD Solutions Group is shaping the industry's future by creating a fully connected, secure ecosystem where insurers, brokers, agents, and vendors collaborate seamlessly," Newman added. "As CEO, I see ACORD Solutions Group playing a key role in enabling interoperability, by delivering the digital data exchange solutions to connect and empower the entire insurance community."

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimize the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com

