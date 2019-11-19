Chris Ingram Becomes European Champion With Alexey Lukyanuk in the Second Place Under SEAJETS's Sponsorship

More specifically, after 8 racing encounters, Chris Ingram, who raced with a Skoda Fabia, was the one who climbed to the top of the podium, winning the championship. The second place in the championship was won by Russian Alexey Lukyanuk with a Citroen C3.

SEAJETS, the company with one of the largest high speed vessels fleet in the world, could not be absent from the European Rally Championship (ERC), a high-profile institution with great resonance for motor sport enthusiasts worldwide. This year's sponsorships prove once again that it always stands by major sporting events, both in Greece and in Europe.

Marios Iliopoulos, SEAJETS' Head of Strategic Planning and Development, who actively and successfully participates in motor sport competitions (he was once again the champion of Greece for the 2019 hill climb car racing Formula Saloon) has distinctively stated: "All of us at SEAJETS are very happy to support this great sporting event in motor sport this year as well and congratulate Chris Ingram and Alexey Lukyanuk for their outstanding performance. Seajets, along with Chris and Alexey, are the front runners in the European Championship, celebrating with them the 1st and 2nd place. Success for us is the way forward, so remaining attached to our vision, we commit to keep supporting in the future the leading institutions and athletes that promote excellence, diligence and discipline, principles and values that characterize our entire activity."

Chris Ingram stated, "Many thanks to Marios Iliopoulos and Seajets for supporting us! We have become the first British to win the FIA European Rally Championship in 50 years. A dream came true!".

