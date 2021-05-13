Chordant Operates Convex To Curb COVID-19 At Schools In Normandy, France

LONDON and PARIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chordant today announced that it will be launching the ACCO2 solution via Convex in Duclair, Normandy, France, as a global solution to curbing COVID-19 by CO 2 vigilance.

Convex, Chordant's global mobility data exchange service, enables new innovative solutions by sharing, transforming, and integrating dynamic data. Sitting at the intersection between fragmented or disconnected data systems, Convex facilitates collaborative ways to enable data-driven initiatives that will help governments ensure safer, cleaner, and better environments for their citizens whilst safeguarding data sovereignty for both data providers and users. By collecting and sharing data from what are traditionally disconnected systems, a powerful operational framework is presented for organisations to accelerate their innovation cycle.

The ACCO2 solution, that was designed and built collaboratively by Chordant, leverages international research that suggests the need to monitor and control CO 2 levels inside to reduce propagation of viral infections such as COVID-19 through aerosol transmission. The solution, which is delivered via Convex, is an end-to-end Solution as a Service that deploys high performance wireless and autonomous CO 2 field sensors that are connected to secure data networks. These networks are managed by mobile operators like Orange or Bouygues Telecom. The data analytics and risk alerts that are provided by the ACCO2 solution allow public authorities and private organisations to ensure the maintenance of social distancing in classrooms, restaurants, or spaces that hold groups of people.

"We are very excited to have been able to launch the ACCO2 solution so quickly," comments Mika Rasinkangas, President of Chordant. "Being able to work with the French public authorities; such as the town of Duclair; to demonstrate Convex's capabilities, and respond to a pandemic that has affected so many around the world is a very proud moment for us here at Chordant."

Jean Delalandre, Mayor of Duclair comments that, "We were aware of the need to maintain fresh air in confined spaces from the early days of the pandemic. It was especially important to reduce the risk of propagation in areas such as schools where many citizens would gather. We are very pleased to have partnered with Chordant to deploy their ACCO2 solution and are looking forward to its deployment in our classrooms to ensure the health of our children."

With a population of 4,200 people, Duclair is a rural town in the Seine-Maritime department of the Normandy region in northern France. It is in the heart of the of the greater Rouen-Normandie Metropolitan authority, with junior and higher schooling system, a music and danse conservatory, a dojo, a city stadium, green roadway and very dynamic centre town. For more information, visit: www.duclair.fr

Chordant provides dynamic data exchange solutions that enable our customers to build and operate new mobility solutions that rely on shared data. Our services power data-driven applications for Cities & Regions, Connected & Autonomous Mobility and Complex Infrastructure & Facilities. Chordant operates Convex (www.convexglobal.io), the mobility data exchange for the Connected and Autonomous Mobility ecosystem and is a lead partner in CAM Testbed UK. Chordant has been recognized by numerous analyst firms and organizations for its industry-leading solutions. For more information, visit: www.chordant.io

