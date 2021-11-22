Chongqing Liangjiang New Area launches online global recruitment

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20-21, along the Jialing River, the 2021 Chongqing Talent Conference was held in Yuelai International Conference Center. Chongqing Liangjiang New Area's global online recruitment special event was also launched, with about 70 enterprises providing more than 5,000 jobs with the highest annual salary of one million yuan. This is not only a part of the online talent attraction activity of the 2021 Chongqing Talent Conference, but also one of the regular measures of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area to carry out the "cloud talent attraction" initiative, according to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Management Committee.

In recent years, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has thoroughly implemented the strategy of reinvigorating the country through human resource development, closely adhered to the two major urban development goals of building an inland gateway for opening-up and a smart city, and been achieving the goal of high-quality development and high-quality life, striven to create an ecology of "attracting talents near and afar", and made every effort to build a high-level talent gathering highland and draw fully on their expertise.

At present, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has gathered more than 500,000 innovative and entrepreneurial talents and 346 high-level talents of various types.

Luo Fei, who is in charge of hyperspectral computing and imaging technology in the Chongqing Innovation Center under Beijing Institute of Technology, chose to stay in Chongqing after attending the Chongqing Talent Conference and has been working and living in Liangjiang for more than one year.

Luo's stay has great matter with the Chongqing Innovation Center, which has been regarded as one of the "nests" built to attract "phoenix," as a Chinese idiom goes. In recent years, Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone has introduced 38 open and international high-end R&D institutions, including Chongqing Science and Technology Innovation Center of Northwestern Polytechnical University, Chongqing Innovation Center of Beijing Institute of Technology and Chongqing Research Institute of East China Normal University. There are more than 110 scientific research teams, and more than 1,100 innovative talents who have settled down, including more than 500 doctors and 164 with senior professional titles. The zone has become a model for Liangjiang New Area and even the whole city to gather talents by platform building.

Development of innovative platforms such as Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone, Lijia Yuelai Chongqing Smart Park and Liangjiang Digital Economy Industrial Park, open platforms such as Guoyuan Port, Lianglu Cuntan Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City and Jiangbeizui International Financial Center, as well as a large number of urban platforms, international cooperation platforms and industrial functional zones has been promoting Liangjiang New Area to become a yearning place for global talents.

In Liangjiang New Area, the whole life cycle needs of talents, such as growth, education, employment, medical care and old-age care, can all be met. A city that is suitable for working, living and entertainment is gradually taking shape. Talents in Liangjiang can not only realize their aspirations, but also have a sense of belonging, gain and happiness.

"Liangjiang New Area provides us with a series of supporting resources including policies, talents, office and life, which provides good conditions for our scientific research," said Luo, adding that Liangjiang New Area has set up a high-level innovation platform, and hoping that more high-end talents from home and abroad can come to Liangjiang for development.

SOURCE Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Management Committee