Choice of Home Member State pursuant to Article 1 (9) (b) of the Amended Law of 11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We hereby announce that as of 21 January 2019 Quant AB (publ), a Swedish public limited liability company ("publikt aktiebolag"), with registered office in Stockholm, Sweden, registered with the Swedish company registration office under number 556975-5654 has chosen Luxembourg as its home Member State for the purposes of Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 on the harmonization of transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and the amended Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Stockholm, 14 June 2019

Quant AB (publ)

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 30 countries world-wide, employing close to 3,000 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CET on 14 June 2019.

CONTACT:

André Strömgren, SVP, Transformation & Investor Relations: +46-708-410-796

E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

