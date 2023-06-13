Chlor-Alkali Industry Emerges as Principal Catalyst for Global Industrial Salt Market Growth, Sales to Reach 389.51 Million Tons by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the industrial salt market will grow at A CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2028.

Global industrial salts market shipments are projected to reach 389.51 million tons by 2028, driven by their extensive non-food applications in chemical manufacturing, water treatment, and de-icing. Industrial salt plays a crucial role in various industries with over 14,000 diverse uses, including dye setting, glass production, and tire manufacturing. Salt production, one of the oldest and most widespread industries, spans more than 100 countries, with approximately 60% of global salt production dedicated to industrial purposes. The industrial salt market is witnessing increasing competition, with Asia poised to exhibit the strongest regional growth. Furthermore, the international trade of industrial salt has experienced significant expansion, as traditional European salt producers face competition from emerging suppliers as distant as Australia, Mexico, and Chile. These dynamics present substantial growth opportunities for industry participants in the salt market.

The chlor-alkali industry is the largest end-user of industrial salts. In 2018, the industry accounted for approximately 36% of the global consumption of industrial salts, equivalent to 127.8 million tons. Around 52% of the global consumption of industrial salts was witnessed in East Asia, followed by North America and Western Europe. The per capita consumption of caustic soda increased by 60% in China during the last 10 years. Japan and South Korea have exceeded Western Europe regarding the per capita consumption of industrial salts. The rise in demand for products such as caustic soda and soda ash will drive the growth of the chlor-alkali market. In 2028, the chlor-alkali production capacity is expected to reach 99 million tons from 90 million tons in 2018. Thus, the growth of the chlor-alkali market is expected to drive the demand for industrial salts, the primary raw materials used in the chlor-alkali manufacturing process.

Global Industrial Salt Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 17.43 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 13.67 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 4.13 % Market Size – Volume (2028) 389.51 Million Tons Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Process, Product Type, End-user, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Russia, France, Poland, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America Market Dynamics Technological Advancement in Salt Production

Increased Use of Salt in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries

Rising Demand for Water Treatment

Key Highlights

Nearly 60% of the global industrial salt output is intended for industrial applications across many areas. Therefore, the demand for industrial salts has increased over the years, making the market more competitive.

The rise in investments by salt producers in new sources for cost-effective production is expected to underpin the growth in the chlor-alkali industry across Asia .

. The rise in the consumption of industrial salts has been particularly strong in China , which is a net importer of salt despite its position as the largest salt-producing country in the world.

, which is a net importer of salt despite its position as the largest salt-producing country in the world. The US has remained the largest importer of industrial salts in 2022. Chile , Mexico , and Egypt emerged as the main suppliers of industrial salts to the US in 2022.

, , and emerged as the main suppliers of industrial salts to the US in 2022. Hub-Pak of Pakistan has announced plans to develop the world's largest seawater solar salt operation under a private-public partnership with the government.

has announced plans to develop the world's largest seawater solar salt operation under a private-public partnership with the government. K+S, a global leader in salt production, continues to move forward with the Ashburton solar salt project located 40 kilometers southwest of Onslow in the Pilbara region of Western Australia .

. The leading market for chlor-alkali is a vinyl-chlorinated monomer (VCM), the precursor of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which accounts for over 50% of the total market.

Complying with stringent government regulations is a key challenge for vendors specializing in salt mining and extraction. Government regulations have a profound impact on the metals and mining sector.

Some of the largest salt mines in the world are in the US, Canada , Germany , Pakistan , Poland , Italy , Germany , Romania , and Russia .

, , , , , , , and . Natural brine springs of commercial importance are found in the Dead Sea, Austria , France , Germany , India , the UK, and the US.

APAC Emerges as Dominant Force in Global Industrial Salts Market, Fueled by Rapid Industrialization and Rising Demand for Processed Food and Chemicals

APAC takes the lead in the global industrial salts market with over 45% consumption share Asia-Pacific region experiences remarkable growth driven by industrialization, population surge, and increased demand for processed food and chemicals. China, India, and Japan emerge as key markets, with China leading as the largest producer and consumer of industrial salt worldwide. East Asian countries witness an urbanization boom, propelling the construction sector with PVC and glass as primary materials. Industrial salt plays a vital role in PVC and glass production, bolstering the market growth in APAC.

North America's Demand for De-icing Salt Soars, especially in Northern U.S. and Canada cold weather conditions in Northern U.S. and Canada lead to substantial consumption of de-icing salt annually. The United States uses approximately 19 million tons of salt yearly for de-icing roads, sidewalks, and walkways.

Europe's industrial salt market thrives, driven by Rock Salt's wide applications Germany, the UK, France, Poland, and Russia dominate Europe's salt production. Rock salt's extensive use in de-icing and the chemical industry contributes significantly to the growth of the industrial salt market in the region.

Brazil Leads Latin America's Industrial Salt consumption, fueled by chemical and mining industries. Brazil emerges as the top consumer of industrial salt in Latin America, driven by the demand from the chemical and mining sectors.

Middle East and Africa witness growing demand for industrial salt United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa play crucial roles as major consumers in the industrial salt market. The region's flourishing chemical, oil, and gas sectors fuel the demand for industrial salt.

Global Industrial Salt Market Witnessing Intensified Competition Among Numerous Players

The global industrial salt market is characterized by a fragmented landscape, featuring a multitude of small and large companies. This scenario contributes to a highly competitive market environment that is projected to become even more fiercely contested in the coming years. Companies that specialize in manufacturing superior, popular, and cost-effective products are expected to gain a competitive advantage in this global industry.

One such example is the collaboration between China and North America, which aims to produce marine chemicals at a competitive cost. This initiative will lead to the availability of industrial salt at affordable prices, further intensifying the competition. Companies equipped with robust financial and technological resources, supported by large managerial teams, are better positioned to identify market opportunities. Their flexibility enables them to swiftly embrace changes, drive product innovation, and offer competitive pricing based on economies of scale. These factors are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the global industrial salt market throughout the forecast period.

Consequently, the global industrial salt market has evolved into a highly competitive arena, where numerous players are striving to secure a larger market share. To maintain their competitiveness and ensure sustainable market presence, companies are employing diverse strategies such as product differentiation, competitive pricing, innovation, technological advancements, and brand recognition.

