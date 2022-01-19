Chitosan Market to Advance at CAGR of 17.8% During 2021-2031; Demand for Current & Emerging Biomedical Applications to Drive Revenue Growth, Notes TMR Study

- Wide range of applications in medical and non-medical industries enriches chitosan market outlook; substantial use in wastewater treatment offers massive revenue potential

- Rising demand for chitosan in North America generating vast profitable opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The sales of chitosan have been thriving on the back of their adoption in numerous biomedical applications in diverse industries. Manufacturers in the chitosan market are gaining revenues from the widespread utilization of the products for their antibacterial and antifungal activities, notably in biomedicine & pharmaceuticals, industrial, food & beverages, and cosmetics industries. The global chitosan market is projected to reach a worth of US$ 23.2 Bn by 2031.

Progress in the characterization of chitosan has led to improved physicochemical properties of the polymer. This has spurred the demand for chitosan in agriculture industry notably in Asia Pacific, asserts the analysts in a TMR study scrutinizing the potential revenues in the chitosan market. The remarkable antifungal properties are underpinning the popularity of chitosan in functional food products.

The growing extraction of chitosan from the wastes of the fishing industry is a key trend that has bolstered strategic partnerships and collaborations between chitin manufacturers and fisheries, concurs analysts in the TMR study. This has enabled them to adopt advanced extraction methods and generate new revenue streams.

Key Findings of Chitosan Market Study

Use in Several Biomedical Applications to Propel Abundant Opportunities: Extensive usage of chitosan in biomedicine & pharmaceuticals has generated massive profitable opportunities over the years. Chitosan and other chitin derivatives have generated copious interest among end-use industries due to their low toxicity, biocompatibility, and biodegradability. The range of antimicrobial activity of chitosan has been growing, and thus is expected to pave the way to new revenue streams. Moreover, growing use in the synthesis of drugs has fueled the revenue sales, finds the study on the chitosan market.

Application in Wastewater Treatment to Offer Massive Revenue Gains: The demand for chitosan in water and wastewater treatment has risen. The application is expected to generate abundant value-grab opportunities, notes the study on the chitosan market. Detoxification of water and wastewater has stemmed from the rising demand for clean water worldwide is accelerating the prospects. They are commonly used as adsorbents for dye removal in wastewater. Massive initiatives by governments in several countries on availability of potable water is propelling the application. Furthermore, constant focus on product innovation is expected to intensify competition in the chitosan market. The water treatment segment is projected to be lucrative throughout the forecast period.

Chitosan Market: Key Drivers

Continuous advancements in chitin processing and strides in genetic engineering methods have propelled the evolution of the chitosan market. The abundance of chitosan is a key driver for R&D in exploring the potential biomedical applications of this biopolymer.

Advances in chitosan chemistry and advent of better enzymes will help manufacturers of chitosan target new streams of revenues in meeting the requirements of drug delivery systems

Chitosan Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Revenues in the North America chitosan market have risen considerably over the past few years. The U.S. and Canada have contributed sizable revenues to the regional market. The sales are anticipated to rise from the uptake of the products in wastewater treatment.

chitosan market have risen considerably over the past few years. The U.S. and have contributed sizable revenues to the regional market. The sales are anticipated to rise from the uptake of the products in wastewater treatment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a remarkably lucrative market in the next few years. Substantial extraction of chitosan especially in China and Japan have spurred lucrative opportunities in various end-use industries during the forecast period.

Chitosan Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the chitosan market are Biothera, Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory, Primex ehf, Panvo Organics Pvt., Ltd., FMC Health and Nutrition, KitoZyme S.A., and GTC Bio Corporation.

Global Chitosan Market: Segmentation

Chitosan Market, by Application

Water Treatment

Biomedicine & Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Agrochemical

Others (Including Fuel Cells and Photographic Products)

Chitosan Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3333<ype=S

