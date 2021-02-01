CHiQ Awarded Top Accolade by Canstar Blue

In the annual market survey conducted by Australian consumer tracker Canstar Blue, CHiQ topped the list of best refrigeration brands earning five stars in criteria categories: food freshness, design, quality of fittings, overall satisfaction and more.

David Esler, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at CHiQ says that the award is a testament to the brands leading innovation and quality at an affordable price point, adding:

"We are delighted to be recognised as number one in Customer Satisfaction and attribute this to the CHiQ methodology of creating human-centric appliances." says Esler.

CHiQ has 40 SKUs in its growing fridge and freezer portfolio including Retro Fridge, hybrid fridge-freezer models, side by sides, top and bottom mount configurations, a range of chest-freezer models and bar fridges.

CHiQ is adding to its growing catalogue of product innovation in 2021 with plans to add a selection of laundry products and computer monitors during the year.

