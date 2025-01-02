CHIPOTLE AND STRAVA TO REWARD RUNNERS IN LONDON WITH FREE LIFESTYLE BOWLS TO KICK OFF 2025

The brand is debuting a "Chipotle segment" in London on Strava that will allow runners to compete for free Chipotle

Chipotle's lineup of seven Lifestyle Bowls makes maintaining a healthy lifestyle easier than ever

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill UK, the fast-casual restaurant chain that serves burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads made with real ingredients, today announced a partnership with Strava, the app for active people with more than 135 million users in more than 190 countries, to encourage and rewards healthy habits this year. Chipotle is launching its first-ever international Strava segment challenge for participants to compete to win free Lifestyle Bowls for a year, plus free Chipotle for their city. 1 The initiative connects Chipotle's running community across 25 cities in Europe and North America, including London. See all locations at chipotle.co.uk/city-challenge. People can also complete the segment by walking or in a wheelchair. The cities participating in the competition are the top 25 cities that eat the most Chipotle.

Chipotle and Strava have teamed up to ring in 2025 with the Chipotle x Strava: The City Challenge in 25 cities across North America and Europe, including London. Chipotle is innovating its menu with the introduction of Supergreens salad mix made of hand-cut romaine, antioxidant-rich baby kale and crisp baby spinach, plus a new lineup of seven chef-curated Lifestyle Bowls.

London: Ready, Set, Go

The "Chipotle Segment" in London is located at 101-103 Baker St, London W1U 6LN. Starting today through 31 January, fans in London will have the opportunity to compete for Local Legend Status (LCL), an award for the individual who completes the segment the most times. Chipotle will reward the Local Legend in London with free Lifestyle Bowls for a year.1

"Our nourishing, real food is quickly becoming a go-to training meal for athletes across all levels in London," said Anat Davidzon, Managing Director, International for Chipotle. "After launching with Strava in the U.S. in 2024, we saw a passionate response from our fans in the UK requesting to bring the competition here."

Chipotle x Strava: The City Challenge

According to a Chipotle running survey, nearly 7 out of 10 Chipotle consumers who are runners indicate they are likely or very likely to eat Chipotle after training for a race. Chipotle partnered with Strava to create 25 "Chipotle segments," which are portions of roads and trails created by the Strava community where athletes can find friendly competition by chasing the fastest times on the leaderboard. Each segment ends at a Chipotle restaurant, making it easy to enjoy a nutritious, post-workout recovery meal.

Every city with a Chipotle segment, including London, will also compete to see who can collectively complete the highest mileage on the segment. The cities' progress will be tracked on the "Chipotle x Strava: The City Challenge" heatmap, a first-of-its-kind leaderboard showing daily updates of each city's performance. The city that wins will score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE-FREE (BOGOF) entrée offer for their entire city valid on instore orders on a future date to be announced by Chipotle. This will be the first time Strava segments will be in direct competition with each other as part of a brand-sponsored competition.

Celebrating 2025 With New Lifestyle Bowls and Supergreens Salad Mix

Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls are chef-curated mains designed to make healthy habits convenient and delicious with easy one tap ordering on the Chipotle UK app and Chipotle.co.uk. Starting tomorrow, Chipotle will feature an entirely new menu of nourishing bowls for every lifestyle, including keto, paleo, gluten free, grain free, vegan and vegetarian.

Chipotle has also innovated its menu with Supergreens salad mix. Made of hand-cut romaine, antioxidant-rich baby kale and crisp baby spinach, Supergreens will replace the existing romaine-only salad base permanently starting tomorrow.

"At Chipotle, we are always looking for ways to innovate our existing menu offerings," said Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary at Chipotle. "Lifestyle Bowls allow us to preconfigure our real ingredients, including the new Supergreens salad blend, to help our guests achieve health and wellness goals all year long."

The 2025 Lifestyle Bowl Lineup:

Balanced Macros Bowl: Light White Rice, Black Beans, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac, Extra Romaine Lettuce

Light White Rice, Black Beans, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac, Extra Romaine Lettuce Veggie Full Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

White Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac Wholesome Bowl (Whole30® compatible): Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac

Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac Keto Salad Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheese

Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheese High Protein Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Double Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Cheese, Romaine Lettuce

White Rice, Black Beans, Double Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Cheese, Romaine Lettuce Plant-Powered Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Sofritas, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Sofritas, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac Go Half Veggie Bowl: 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Sofritas, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream

Lifestyle Bowls are digital exclusive menu items available across the UK starting tomorrow. Guests can download the latest version of the Chipotle UK app in the Apple App Store and on Android Google Play or order seamlessly via http://chipotle.co.uk.

Apple App Store : https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/chipotle-uk/id6483440848

: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/chipotle-uk/id6483440848 Android Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.chipotle.ordering.eu

1 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest begins 1/1/25 at 3:01 p.m. PT and ends: 1/31/25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Minors must have parental consent. See official rules at: chipotle.co.uk/city-challenge-rules for additional eligibility restrictions, entry periods, segment details, prize descriptions/restrictions, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

