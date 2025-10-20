CHINT Electric Solution for Mining and Petrochemical: Helping the industry to achieve efficient production

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the background of global energy structure transformation and industrial smart upgrading, the mining and petrochemical industries are facing multiple challenges such as safety, energy efficiency and environmental protection. With its leading smart energy solutions, CHINT provides a set of full-chain power equipment and systems covering high, medium and low voltage to clients all over the world, helping the industry to achieve efficient, safe and green sustainable development.

CHINT's solution addresses these challenges for the industry

Process industries (such as mining, petrochemicals, metallurgy, etc.) are energy and resource-intensive industries, with the core being the conversion of raw materials into finished products through continuous or semi-continuous production processes. Usually characterized by continuity and large-scale production, the global process industry market is expected to reach $2 trillion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5-6%, with significant growth in industries such as petrochemicals and new energy equipment.

Safe and reliable

With higher safety and reliability of CHINT products, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of equipment to prevent accidents caused by equipment failures. CHINT mobile substation can be used in all aspects of power generation, transmission, transformation and distribution to provide customers with reliable and stable power supply, which brings more safety and reliability for customers.

TBB Type Shunt Capacitor Bank, the highest rated voltage is 230kV, and the maximum capacity is 100Mvar. This product can mainly be used in power system to compensate the reactive power and reduce line loss, which brings high operating reliability and make service life more than 30 years.

High efficiency and energy saving

Oil-immersed Power Transformer of CHINT uses natural ester or synthetic ester oil. And the degradation rate of natural esters can reach 99%, which is very friendly to the environment. In addition, the ignition point of natural ester can reach 360 degrees Celsius with higher safety, which is twice than mineral oil.

CHINT has a comprehensive technology of natural ester oil-immersed transformer, patents and type test certification of third-party authorities, and has a large number of performance in the use of natural ester oil-immersed transformer. Natural ester oil-immersed transformer needs less maintenance in the whole life cycle, which reduces the energy consumption, cost caused by replacing equipment, and social costs caused by environmental accident treatment.

Environmental adaptability

CHINT prefabricated substation is an integrated power distribution system which is designed and manufactured according to IEC 62271-202, combines switchgears, transformer, monitoring units and fire protection facilities, etc. This working temperature range -40°C to +55°C, enclosure corrosion resistance rated C5, protection level up to IP55, which is suitable for harsh environments such as mines and oil fields.

The NVF7 series is a next-generation high-performance magnetic flux vector drive platform utilizing sensorless vector control technology. It offers superior performance, reliability and environmental adaptability. With its scalable design, the NVF7 series is engineered to adapt to diverse industrial applications and complex operating environments.

Intelligent operation and maintenance

As a global leader in smart energy solutions, CHINT through intelligent power distribution system, smart communications, digitization to promote real-time monitoring and optimization of production processes.

CHINT's high-voltage transmission and distribution system combines peak performance, uncompromising safety, and lifecycle cost efficiency. These tailored solutions enable real-time monitoring of the entire production process, focusing on core operational excellence. SCADA-compatible instrument transformers (110kV) sensors and remote monitoring systems achieve predictive maintenance with alerts, reducing downtime. And the NA8 series air circuit breaker (ACB) products provide predictive maintenance functions to increase stability of the power system.

Successful cases

Zijin Mining COMMUS project in Congo

From 2016 to 2018, CHINT provided the integration of 120kV substation and 35kV substation primary and secondary equipment, as well as the integration of 10kV and 0.4kV power distribution room equipment for Zijin Mining COMMUS project in Congo.

The 120kV and 35kV substations at the core of the project require extremely high equipment reliability and protection system. The complete integration scheme provided by CHINT, including circuit breaker, disconnector, lightning arrester and secondary monitoring system, ensures the integrity of power grid structure, flexible operation and accurate protection, and greatly reduces the risk of major power outage or accident in complex environment.

The value of promoting the future development of the industry

CHINT's solution not only solves the current pain points, but also leads the industry towards intelligence and low carbon. CHINT has obtained the gold medal certification of Ecovadis, which helps customers reduce their operating carbon footprint and achieve sustainable development goals through green manufacturing and carbon emission reduction innovation. In the future, CHINT will continue to deepen the research and development of smart grid and green technology, and jointly create a low carbon industry with partners for mining and petrochemical.

