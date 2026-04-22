Chinese ICH Steps onto the Global Market: One Heung Kong and Guangdong Fashion Week Pioneer a New Path for Oriental Fashion

GUANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the backdrop of cultural diversity, Lingnan traditional culture is making a remarkable transition from a local treasure to an international phenomenon through fashion design. During the 37th Guangdong Fashion Week, the One Heung Kong Haute Couture Show brought intangible cultural heritage (ICH) elements, including Xiangyunsha (gambiered Guangdong gauze), Chaozhou embroidery, Song brocade, and Yun brocade, to the international stage, offering an innovative model for the living inheritance of Chinese ICH.

Three top designers breathed new life into traditional craftsmanship through contemporary expression. Li Xiaoyan explored the integration of Xiangyunsha with sustainable fashion; Yan Fangni wove ICH into daily haute couture; and Zhao Yakun propelled Lingnan craftsmanship into the global luxury system, collectively building a creative framework that is rooted in tradition, applied in modernity, and expressed internationally.

This show is a cultural modernization initiative, transforming ICH into global fashion assets and elevating China's voice in the creative economy. During the event, One Heung Kong was designated as a year-round exhibition and performance base for Chinese original design, breaking free from the traditional cyclical limitations of fashion weeks and establishing a year-round display and networking platform.

The cooperation between the two parties achieves in-depth integration of cultural IPs, the fashion industry, and international platforms, supporting ICH inheritance and the development of the creative economy. It constructs an Oriental cultural fashion ecosystem and paves an efficient path for Chinese culture to reach the global audience.