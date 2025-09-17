Chinese Companies Make a Group Appearance at COMEX, Matrix Builds a Bridge for Global Expansion

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2025, the 34th COMEX Global Technology Exhibition opened in Oman. With the theme "Technology Leads the Future," this year's event provides a key opportunity for Chinese companies to connect with the Middle Eastern market and deepen their global expansion.

Matrix Builds a Bridge for Global Expansion

Matrix Cultural Media Technology Co., Ltd., as the planner and executor of this exhibition, organized over ten companies — including Shenzhen Upperhill Supply Chain Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yunzhou Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangyingxin Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Kuaizao Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Special Zone Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jieshun Technology Industrial Co., Ltd., and Beijing Huanong Agricultural Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. — to participate jointly, building an efficient bridge for cooperation.

Matrix is an integrated marketing service provider specializing in supporting Chinese brands' global expansion, building a bridge between Chinese enterprises and international markets. Its ecosystem spans multiple fields including digital marketing, software development, and logistics supply chain, offering end-to-end services from market entry to transaction fulfillment. Its ecosystem partner, Upperhill Supply Chain, leverages RFID technology to deliver a visible digital supply chain, solving challenges in cross-border logistics and information asymmetry; another partner, Yunzhou Digital, has gained industry attention with its Cloudasis AI no-code platform and Nebula AI Workbench.

Matrix integrates industrial resources through its platform, driving deep integration between Chinese enterprises and the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775184/Matrix_Builds_a_Bridge_Global_Expansion.jpg