Chinese Animation Shines at Annecy Festival 2025

ANNECY, France, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 49th Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market opened in the summer as scheduled. Chinese animation, with an open and cooperative attitude, showcased the unique charm of Eastern animation in Annecy through its multifaceted presence and diverse innovative achievements.

From Cultural Exchange to Business Cooperation: The China Pavilion made Fruitful Gains

Organized by China Animation Association (CAA) and executed by Zoland Animation, the China Pavilion comprised outstanding Chinese animation entities including CCTV Animation Group, Zoland Animation and Fantawild International, etc., and presented more than 20 outstanding animations, comprehensively showcasing the achievements of Chinese animation's full industrial chain development and widely praised by industry peers. It also presented the China Outstanding Animation Showcase: When Eastern Aesthetics Meets the Digital Era, highlighting the creative breadth and intellectual depth of Chinese animation and providing an important opportunity for international resource matching. Its Networking Cocktail Hour facilitated industry peers' exchange of ideas on market trends and cross-cultural narratives, etc.

The China Pavilion attracted more than 3,000 visitors from over 30 countries and regions including France, the United Kingdom and Germany, etc., and facilitated over 220 business talks and meetings, and dozens of cooperation intentions.

CCTV Animation Group's My Nezha and Transformers, creatively fusing Eastern mythology with international IP, grabbed international buyers' attention.

Fantawild International entered into cooperation with Mediawan on Miraculous Ladybug.

Zoland Animation's Legend of King Qian, recognized by industry insiders during its overseas debut, secured cooperation intentions on co-production and animation workshops.

Hangzhou Younuo Animation received invitations for cooperation on co-production, distribution and investment by virtue of Cultural Practices of Chen Jinggu during its Annecy debut.

Shenzhen Tiantian Chengzhang signed an agreement with STORYCRITTERS on site, bringing The Li Brocade Weaver onto the international stage.

China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) reached reciprocal exhibition intentions with leading festivals including TAAFI, and conducted exchanges with prestigious colleges and universities including GOBELINS Paris, attracting more students' attention to Golden Monkey King Awards.

China International Animation Copy Right Fair (ACTIF) reached participation intentions with well-known companies such as ANIMSCHOOL, significantly boosting its international influence.

From One Pavilion to Full Industrial Chain: Chinese Animation Made a Multifaceted Presence

At Mifa, Guangdong Animation Film Pavilion, featuring WinSing Animation and Alpha Group, showcased the vigorous development momentum and potential of the regional animation industry. Higher education institutions, including Communication University of China (CUC) and Jilin Animation Institute (JAI), conducted dialogues with international counterparts such as GOBELINS Paris, facilitating international cooperation on animation education. CG technology companies such as NOKOV and Renderbus, together with independent animation studios including Debris Studio manifested the diversified explosive development of Chinese animation from content creation to technical support.

From Talent Recruitment to Official Selection: Chinese Animation Education Showcased the Dynamism of Openness

CUC and Alliance Cinéaste Chine-Europe successfully organized the Animating Futures: China-Europe Dialogue in the Age of AI. JAI's International Talent Recruitment highlighted the open attitude of Chinese animation education.

Under the spotlight of Annecy, Chinese animation's creative strength also won international recognition. WinSing Animation's feature film Into the Mortal World was selected for the Official Competition. CUC students' film Won't Be Here won the XPPen Award for a Graduation Film, manifesting the international vision of China's new generation of animators.

China animation's Annecy journey not only showcased achievements, but also facilitated intercultural dialogue and industrial upgrading. Embracing the world with an open and cooperative attitude and recognized by virtue of its creative and innovative strength, Chinese animation is painting a unique chapter of Eastern aesthetics on the global animation map with firm steps.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717467/Chinese_Animation_Shines_at_Annecy.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717468/Chinese_Animation_Shines_at__Annecy.jpg