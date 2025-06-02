China's Grip on Critical Minerals Faces Resistance as U.S. Miners Ramp Up Production

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Amid a trade war with China, the focus of the west is sharpening on breaking China's stranglehold on critical minerals. Demand for minerals like cobalt, lithium, antimony, fluorspar, and copper is growing rapidly, to meet growing demand for green energy solutions. In some ways, there have been calls for better recycling of e-waste to reclaim critical minerals before they hit landfills, however, the reality is that the world's supply for these assets is becoming more concentrated in fewer countries. To address this, the US government and other western institutions are making progress, by supporting domestic development of these types of commodities, including with miners such as Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQX: ARSMF), Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE-American: UAMY), NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB), and X (NYSE-American: TGB) (TSX: TKO).

One of the lesser-known but strategically vital entries on the U.S. critical minerals list is fluorspar — the only non-metallic mineral on that list that is still 100% imported, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). While it often flies under the radar, fluorspar plays an essential role in clean energy technology. It's a key component in the production of lithium-ion battery electrolytes, cathodes, anodes, and separator binders, and is also used in the processing of natural graphite. As demand for battery materials intensifies, fluorspar's unique position in the supply chain makes it increasingly difficult to ignore.

Ares Strategic Mining (CSE: ARS) (OTCQX: ARSMF) has just secured a transformative $11 million USD loan from the Utah State Legislature and the Utah Community Impact Board (CIB). The funding will be used to accelerate production at the company's Lost Sheep fluorspar mine — currently the only fully permitted fluorspar operation in the United States.

The support also extends to the extraction of gallium, a mineral critical to the microchip and defense sectors, which has not been produced domestically since 1987.

Located in Juab County, Utah, the Lost Sheep project spans 5,982 acres across 353 claims and holds permits that are already in place. With confirmed gallium deposits and a strategic domestic footprint, the mine is expected to become a vital part of rebuilding the U.S. supply chain for critical minerals.

"Fluorspar and gallium are essential to U.S. national security and economic stability," said Senator Jerry Stevenson, chief sponsor of SB187. "Establishing a domestic supply for these critical minerals is a priority."

The loan was approved through a legislative initiative that underscores Utah's growing role in strengthening the United States' resource independence. As global supply chains remain vulnerable and strained, the ability to extract and process high-demand minerals like fluorspar and gallium within U.S. borders is increasingly seen as a matter of national interest.

"CIB is delighted to support a project of such national significance that will also create valuable job opportunities in rural Utah," said Curtis Webb, Chair of the CIB Board.

Fluorspar plays a key role in a variety of industrial and defense applications, including steel and aluminum production, uranium enrichment, cement manufacturing, lithium-ion batteries, and more. Gallium, particularly in the form of gallium nitrate, is vital to the semiconductor industry due to its efficiency in high-performance electronic devices.

"Utah's investment in Ares underscores a strategic commitment to rebuilding critical mineral supply chains in the U.S.," said James Walker, CEO of Ares Strategic Mining. "This funding highlights the pivotal role of fluorspar across defense, technology, and renewable energy sectors, while also addressing the absence of domestic gallium production since 1987 - a mineral crucial to our economy and national defense."

The state funding follows a series of material developments for the company. In December, Ares acquired the heavy mining equipment necessary to scale production at Lost Sheep, marking a critical step toward operational readiness.

Then, in April, UK-based investment firm Sorbie Bornholm LP increased its institutional investment, further accelerating development plans and validating the company's long-term vision of becoming a fully integrated North American fluorspar supplier.

With permits secured, production assets in place, and major financial backing from both private and public institutions, Ares appears to be moving quickly from planning into execution. The company is not only reactivating America's sole fluorspar mine but also positioning itself as a cornerstone of the U.S. strategy to de-risk its mineral supply chain.

In a market that increasingly prioritizes secure and high-grade domestic mineral sources, Ares may have just taken a decisive step into strategic relevance.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Ares Strategic Mining at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/29/this-company-is-bringing-essential-mining-back-to-the-u-s-fueled-by-government-action/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) has recently voiced strong support for President Trump's decision to raise aluminum tariffs to 50%, calling it a major win for U.S. industry.

"President Trump has stood firm in his support of U.S. aluminum production and American jobs," said Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company. "We thank President Trump for again putting America first and supporting the resurgence of the domestic aluminum industry."

The Section 232 increase is aimed at safeguarding critical metal supply chains and encouraging domestic job creation.

Century, the largest primary aluminum producer in the U.S., says it will now move forward with building the first new aluminum smelter in half a century. The company also announced plans to double domestic production.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE-American: UAMY) is strengthening its commitment to U.S. critical minerals security by advancing new recovery efforts in Alaska, while continuing operations in Montana and Mexico.

Antimony, a strategic mineral used in defense, energy storage, and flame-retardant materials, has become increasingly scarce after China imposed an export ban in 2024. Despite a recent 90-day tariff truce between the U.S. and China, the ban remains in place, keeping pressure on domestic supply.

"We are proud to contribute to the U.S. mission of expanding that role with increased processing capability, and restoring secure, domestic access to antimony," said Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of United States Antimony Corporation (USAC). "Our operations have and continue to play a central role in the U.S. antimony supply chain, and we are expanding that role with the recovery of our own strategic, previously mined deposits of ore located in Alaska to help reduce this foreign dependence."

USAC is one of the only companies in North America with the capacity to process antimony at scale and is benefiting from exemptions under the latest U.S. trade policies.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB) is progressing on multiple fronts at its Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project, beginning with the launch of a full feasibility study update supported by a specialized team of engineering, geology, and environmental firms. The work is intended to upgrade mineral resource categories and refine development economics.



"We are excited to bring this talented and capable team together," said Scott Honan, Chief Operating Officer of NioCorp. "These firms are all standouts in their respective fields and most have already done significant work in support of the Elk Creek Project."

Building on that momentum, NioCorp also recently received a non-binding Expression of Interest from UK Export Finance for a potential $200 million debt guarantee to support project construction. The proposed UKEF support would be coordinated with prospective financing efforts involving the U.S. EXIM Bank and German government loan programs.

Back in late April, Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE-American: TGB) (TSX: TKO) confirmed that construction at its Florence Copper Project in Arizona was 78% complete, with first copper production expected before the end of 2025.

"After 15 months, construction progress continues to track to our original schedule," said Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko Mines Limited. "The project is in great shape and Florence Copper will soon become a major new supplier of copper cathode for the US market."

Major milestones this quarter include the completion of well drilling, cathode equipment installation, and progress on the electrowinning and solvent extraction systems. A recent permit allows the company to repurpose process water for on-site agricultural use, a move expected to ease strain on local water resources.

With construction costs in line with guidance and no environmental or safety incidents reported, Taseko says the project is tracking to become a key new supplier of refined copper for the U.S. market.

