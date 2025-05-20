China's BYD to set up European HQ and R&D base in Hungary

News provided by

GDToday

20 May, 2025, 10:31 GMT

GUANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday. 

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD will establish its European headquarters and a new research and development center in Hungary, according to the company's CEO and President, Wang Chuanfu.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox

The announcement was made in Budapest at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The new base will create nearly 2,000 jobs in sectors of sales, after-sales, testing, certification, and localized vehicle development.

The new HQ marks the fifth site for BYD in Hungary, following the bus factory in Komárom, additional facilities in Fót and Páty, and Szeged, the location of their forthcoming passenger-car manufacturing plant.

Wang said the move represents a deepening of China-Hungary cooperation and a "natural step forward" as the Shenzhen-based company scales up its European operations.

Hungary, already a key automotive manufacturing hub in Europe, hopes to strengthen its position in the EV sector.

"Our goal is for foreign investors to bring development capacities to Hungary," said Orbán. "That is why today's meeting and agreement are of great importance."

Last year, BYD sold over 4.27 million electric vehicles globally, becoming the world's best-selling EV brand. In Europe, BYD is gaining ground quickly — selling over 11,000 vehicles in April across 14 countries, outperforming Tesla.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690592/video.mp4

Also from this source

Hungary's strategic location offers Guangdong firms access to EU markets: Consul General

Hungary's strategic location offers Guangdong firms access to EU markets: Consul General

News report from GDToday. Hungary and China's Guangdong Province are deepening a strategic partnership rooted in mutual economic and technological...
China's GBA, Hungary ink multi-billion-dollar deals

China's GBA, Hungary ink multi-billion-dollar deals

News report from GDToday: The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hungary (Europe) Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference was held...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics