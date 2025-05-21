China Xplained | What's driving Hungary's love in Chinese electric cars?

News provided by

GDToday

21 May, 2025, 11:12 GMT

GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GDToday:

Hungary has rapidly emerged as a favored destination for Chinese electric vehicle makers, with Shenzhen-based BYD recently announcing its decision to establish its European business headquarters and a new research and development center in Budapest.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
What's driving Hungary's love in Chinese electric cars?

Other major Chinese EV and battery giants, including NIO and CATL, have either broken ground or expanded their operations in Hungary.

Chinese investments have become an "indispensable engine" of Hungary's economic growth, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

Why is the Central Eastern European country proactively welcoming Chinese investments? And why are Chinese EV giants all eyeing Hungary as a major part of their global strategy? In this episode of China Xplained, we'll travel to Budapest to find out the answers.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693004/video.mp4

Also from this source

Chinese folk music strikes a chord in Budapest

Chinese folk music strikes a chord in Budapest

News report from GDToday. A concert featuring original Chinese folk-inspired compositions by Jason Huang, a composer from South China's Guangdong...
China's BYD to set up European HQ and R&D base in Hungary

China's BYD to set up European HQ and R&D base in Hungary

News report from GDToday. Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD will establish its European headquarters and a new research and development center in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

News Releases in Similar Topics