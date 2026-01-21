CHINA WORLD SUMMIT WING, BEIJING: A PREMIER URBAN LIFESTYLE DESTINATION AT THE PEAK OF BEIJING

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China World Summit Wing, Beijing has redefined urban luxury with its positioning as an Urban Lifestyle Destination. This iconic hotel stands as both Destination and Social Hub for Celebration in Beijing's bustling CBD, offering unparalleled experiences that cater to the discerning tastes of elites all around the globe.

This year, the hotel's Hallmark Experiences has been upgraded to meet a wide range of needs, from trendy high-end leisure packages of Bleisure, Sportcation and Wellness Escape to a variety of celebration offers such as Weddings, Baby Showers and anniversaries. It is a paradise for innovative culinary experience. The whole Level 80 is under the theme of 'Chill & Dine' offering Asian/Western cuisines and delicate afternoon tea. The fine dining restaurant Grill 79 blends Western culinary finesse with Chinese ingredients. Its private dining space is designed to offer upscale culinary experience with tailor-made menus. Chi, the SPA crafts an Oriental style 5 senses journey to offer the ultimate tranquility together with a state-of-the-art Health Club and infinity pool.

The hotel's signature social events transformed every visit into an unforgettable journey of authentic and luxurious urban experience. Collaborations with Chinese intangible cultural heritage arts, such as famous copper craftsmanship and woodblock art carving, offered their guests a glimpse into the soul of Chinese profound culture. As the highest hotel in Beijing, they host the only Vertical Run event in Beijing annually to engage local community and promote a healthy lifestyle. Concerts featuring renowned international and local musicians create an atmosphere of pure enchantment.

The hotel is also committed to creating a "Home Away from Home" for international guests to make them feel welcome and at ease, creating a memorable stay in Beijing. This initiative includes offering multi-language service staff, ensuring seamless communication in a variety of languages. Comprehensive multi-language menus cater to diverse culinary preferences, while on-site Currency Exchange Machine provides convenience for foreign currency transactions. The hotel's prime location connects directly to the China World Mall, where an instant tax-free center allows guests to enjoy hassle-free shopping experiences.

At Shangri-La, they aim to be the best-loved hospitality group delivering hospitality that empowers their people, uplifts local communities, nurtures the planet, and celebrates Asian heritage. China World Summit Wing, Beijing is situated in a Platinum LEED EB and WELL certified building that embraces GREEN initiative.