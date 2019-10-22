China Unified Innovation University of Industrial Design settled in Yantai with a breakthrough win-win cooperation plan

YANTAI, China, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the morning of October 18, the 2019 World Industrial Design Conference & the Industrial Design World Expo opened in Yantai. At the opening ceremony, the China Unified Innovation University of Industrial Design, jointly established in Yantai, Shandong province, by renowned universities as well as domestic and overseas enterprise, was officially launched, according to the Information Office of the Yantai Municipal People's Government.

With a new and modern methodology, education and training model, the university will seek to break down any barriers that might exist between universities and industry. It will integrate the R&D and design capabilities of global innovative universities with the practical innovative projects of

enterprises and R&D institutions.



Furthermore, it will establish a carrier for the organization and operation of online and offline data, to realize multiple combinations, namely university-university, university-industry, education-scientific research, and scientific research-market. It will also develop a cross-disciplinary, trans-school and project-based mechanism, so as to continuously nurture versatile, practical and creative interdisciplinary talents. In addition, the university will spearhead a national talent introduction project - China Yantai Design Center of National Project of Industry and Education Integration. It is hoped that this will solve common problems between the scientific research, higher education and industry sectors, and also stimulate the underlying growth drivers for innovation.

