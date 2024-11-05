China Unicom Guangdong: U Mobile Intranet Brings Intelligent New Experiences

ISTANBUL, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2024 (MBBF 2024) kicked off on October 30 in Istanbul, Türkiye. On the same day, the Core Network Industry Salon themed "Intelligence Reshapes Business" was successfully held. Pan Guixin, Chief Innovation Officer from China Unicom Guangdong, delivered a speech at the salon, introducing the operator's continuous innovations in the mobile core network field and success in improving user experiences.

According to Mr. Pan, China Unicom Guangdong launches the U Mobile Intranet solution, which allows mobile users to remotely access their home and enterprise intranets. Conventionally, when mobile users remotely access a home or enterprise intranet, their data needs to travel through the relay agent on the Internet. This means their data transmission rate and latency depend on public resources on the Internet. The U Mobile Intranet solution confines all data connections within a customer's intranet, unleashing the full potential of end-to-end network capabilities and providing users with high-speed, low-latency intranet services anytime and anywhere.

The U Mobile Intranet solution for large-sized enterprises with 5G private networks utilizes uplink classifier (UL CL) technology to drive innovation. The solution bridges the public and private network UPFs on the carrier's intranet, ensuring data flows stay within the carrier's intranet. In this way, it brings a new mobile office model that enables users to access intranet services anytime and anywhere.

The U Mobile Intranet solution for small- and medium-sized enterprises and families that use fixed broadband networks relies on a software development kit (SDK). The SDK is introduced by China Unicom Guangdong to the optical modem on these networks to deliver intelligent connectivity of everything. With this solution, a UDM capable of authenticating digital identities can authenticate all network devices connected through the optical modem for security. Moreover, the core network UPF and the optical modem's SDK serve as two anchors to directly bridge mobile and fixed networks, achieving the industry's first fixed-mobile convergence and improving user experience greatly.

According to the statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), there are 666 million fixed broadband users in China, meaning that there is huge market potential. Against this backdrop, China Unicom Guangdong has launched 5G-A digital smart home products featuring three TB-level highlights "TB-level traffic, TB-level learning resources, and TB-level storage space" — in Shenzhen. These products strengthen the U Mobile Intranet solution with 5G-A, ultra-fast broadband, all-optical networking, ultra-HD video, and local storage. They aim to meet users' diversified demands for work, life, entertainment, and security, ushering in the 5G-A digital smart home era.

Furthermore, China Unicom Guangdong is exploring in-depth collaboration with enterprises such as Oray, zSpace, and Hikvision to enhance future growth potential of the U Mobile Intranet solution. As technologies continue to advance and application scenarios proliferate, the U Mobile Intranet will ultimately serve millions of users, giving them a more secure, convenient, and personalized smart life experience.

