China SME International Cooperation and Communication & Sino-German (Europe) SME Cooperation and Communication Conference 2020 to be held in Jinan

JINAN, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China SME International Cooperation and Communication & Sino-German (Sino-European) SME Cooperation and Communication Conference 2020 will be held in Jinan from Nov. 19th to 20th, 2020. Sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Shandong Provincial People's Government, the Conference is organized by the People's Government of Jinan, the Municipal Government of Mannheim, Germany, and Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, and co-organized by the Jinan Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology and the Management Committee of Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone. The organizer has developed the mobile phone APP (SMEC CLOUD) and the official website of the conference (www.smecjinan.com), which can be used to promote projects on the route, the virtual cloud tour of Jinan investment carrier, and the chat room with translation function for online communication. Create a permanent online international exchange platform.

This will be the fifth annual conference since 2015. Each year, hundreds of government officials, experts, scholars, and business leaders from Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, and other countries and regions were invited to attend the conference. Accumulatively, more than 2,630 domestic and overseas companies have participated, and till to the year of 2019, the number of signed project contracts reached 94.

In 2020, the conference will be more comprehensive with a greatly expanded scope. The intelligent manufacturing cluster project of the International Investment Promotion Industrial Park will be launched at this conference and many project contracts will be signed both online and offline. In addition, the conference will host two overseas online sub-forums to promote international exchanges and cooperation among Chinese companies.

Caption: The Poster of China SME International Cooperation and Exchange Conference and 2020 Sino-German (Europe) SME Cooperation and Exchange Conference

Caption: The highlight scenes of previous Sino-German conferences

Caption: A scene of the launching ceremony for constructing the Sino-European Equipment Manufacturing Town in the city of Jinan

