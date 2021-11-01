China-SCO Local Economic Cooperation Demonstration Zone in Qingdao ushers in the first overseas investment fund

The fund is the first QDLP fund under Qingdao's Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership (QDLP) scheme. QDLP is a pilot program developed by Chinese local authorities for the purpose of facilitating cross-border asset allocation. It allows global asset managers to raise Renminbi from investors in China to invest in overseas traditional and alternative assets such as hedge funds, private equity funds, and REITs. Qingdao has been assigned a quota of US$ 3 billion for piloting the QDLP scheme.