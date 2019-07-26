China-SCO Demonstration Zone: Qingdao's New Role in B&R Initiative

QINGDAO, China, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of July 24, the Overall Plan for Building the Demonstration Zone for China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Local Economic and Trade Cooperation was deliberated and adopted at the 9th meeting of the Comprehensively Deepening Reform Commission of the CPC Central Committee. According to the meeting, the construction of the Demonstration Zone for China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation in Qingdao aims to forge a new international cooperation platform for the Belt and Road Initiative, expand cooperation in international logistics, modern trade, bilateral investment, commercial, tourism and cultural exchanges and other sectors, give full play of Qingdao's role in building the economic corridor for the Belt and Road New Eurasian Land Bridge and the maritime cooperation, strengthen interconnections between China and other SCO countries, and energetically drive the opening-up layout featuring east-west bidirectional aids and land-maritime unified actions.