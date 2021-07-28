China's Kiloton Crane Virtual Simulation Training System Cultivates More Talents for Wind Power Projects

"In the actual scale 3D scene, the system enables operators to easily master essential skills, quickly and accurately through truly simulated visual, auditory and tactile senses. The fully immersive experience makes operator training more professional, precise, convenient and efficient by integrating video presentations, VR helmets, digital gloves and more," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

It was the first training system for super-tonnage cranes in the construction machinery industry at home and broad, adopting a real cabin, control unit, display and control panel to resemble an actual operating environment with consistent control parameters. It also realized the virtual installation and operation of six major working conditions after breaking through the technical barriers of super lift and luffing jib simulations.

The original torque display system created by XCMG can complete interactive operations and data display of the super lift, wind power boom and luffing jib, plus one-click unlocking and tensioning as well as autorotation of the wind power boom. This training system utilizes wind power hoisting scenarios of the largest scale that supports operators to quickly master the skills.

XCMG upgraded the kiloton all-terrain crane virtual simulation training system again in 2020 with the XCA1600 as a prototype, featuring programs for the telescopic system, dual-cylinder head display and control. The upgrade also realized the switching of different products and programs to cover training of products ranging from 800 to 1,600 tons.

Based on 2020 national power industry statistics issued by National Energy Administration in China, construction of onshore and offshore wind power projects in China nearly tripled over the previous year, hitting a new record of 71.67 GW. China's wind power is expected to reach an average annual increase of a relatively high level of 30-50 million kilowatts for the next three years, according to the China Energy Development 2020 Report and China Electric Power Development 2020 Report, published by the China Electric Power Planning & Engineering Institute in mid-July, which brings increasing labor demand on wind turbine installation operators.

Currently, XCMG has trained 1,520 classes of large- and super-tonnage crane operators who are taking lead roles in major construction projects across China.

