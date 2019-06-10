China's First Earthquake Early Warning System on Internet Screen Launched in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone

CHENGDU, China, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22, Chengdu Hi-tech Institute of Care-Life, which focuses on the research and development of earthquake early warning technology, and Beijing Kuyun Interactive Technology Co., Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement and officially launched China's first earthquake early warning system on the internet.

After the system is activated and once an earthquake occurs, the large screen of the internet installed with Kuyun module will send an early warning before the arrival of the earthquake, reminding users to avoid risks and thus reducing casualties. Wang Tun, director of Chengdu Hi-tech Institute of Care-Life, believes that the earthquake early warning system will provide risk-avoiding information services to hundreds of millions of people.

Since the occurrence of the devastating earthquake in Wenchuan of Sichuan province, the earthquake early warning technology developed by Chengdu Hi-tech Institute of Care-Life and its partner has achieved breakthroughs in China's earthquake early warning technology from scratch, making China the third country in the world with earthquake early warning capabilities after Mexico and Japan.

Sichuan province, located in the southwest of China, is an earthquake-prone area. At the time of the 2008 devastating earthquake in Wenchuan, Wang Tun was working as a postdoctoral fellow in theoretical physics at the Austrian Academy of Sciences. After seeing the heavy casualties caused by the earthquake, he chose to return to China and established the Institute of Care-Life in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone.

On May 13, 2019, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) hosted the "MHEWC-II" in Geneva, Switzerland. As the only representative speaker from China, Wang Tun introduced the progress made in China's multi-hazard early warning technological achievements during his keynote speech, which attracted the attention of representatives from more than 80 countries. "Multi-hazard early warning technology is one of the things that China is doing. Sichuan Provincial Key Laboratory of Earthquake Early Warning and Chengdu Hi-tech Institute of Care-Life are also coordinating the resources of more universities to carry out technical research on integration of multi-hazard technology," Wang Tun expressed.

At present, Chengdu Hi-tech Institute of Care-Life announced that the TV earthquake early warning system has been extended to 13 cities and prefectures in Sichuan and covered 79 districts and counties which account for 60% of Sichuan earthquake areas.

